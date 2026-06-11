Numbers Prove Michigan's Andrew Marsh Belongs In The Top 10 WR Conversation

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20, and after seeing the season Andrew Marsh had as a true freshman, you can question why it took so long to get him onto the field.

Michigan suffered from drops — 28 of them — with Semaj Morgan and Channing Goodwin having the most on the team. However, it took until Week 6, Michigan's fifth game, before Sherrone Moore gave Marsh a chance.

He turned his first opportunity into four receptions for 80 yards against Wisconsin and never looked back. Marsh's incredible 12 catches for 189 yards against Northwestern earned him national recognition and he quickly became one of the top pass catchers in the Big Ten.

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With Marsh's emergence to stardom, it's easy to question ESPN's latest wide receiver rankings. The rising sophomore wasn't ranked inside the top 10, and he was halfway down the honorable mention list.

Marsh was Big Ten's No. 2 WR once given a chance

From Michigan's first four games, in Weeks 1-4, Marsh had one catch. He didn't see the field often, and following the Wolverines' bye week in Week 5, former head coach Sherrone Moore wanted to correct Michigan's drop issues and opted to give the four-star freshman a chance.

The rest is history, but what some people might not realize, from Week 6 until the end of the regular season, Marsh was the second-best wide receiver in the Big Ten. During that span, Marsh had 611 receiving yards, only behind Rutgers' KJ Duff, who had 664 yards.

Marsh had more yards than Ohio State's dynamic duo of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, along with Makai Lemon (USC), and Denzel Boston (Washington), among others.

Marsh was a sure-handed playmaker

What makes Marsh's freshman season even more incredible is that he didn't register a drop during his incredible stretch, on a team that struggled catching the football.

He was tied at the top with zero catches, and obviously, he led the Wolverines' pass catchers with a total of 651 receiving yards and four touchdowns on the season.

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And all of that came with a quarterback people criticize. Bryce Underwood had an up-and-down season as Michigan's true freshman quarterback. His mechanics were off at times, and Underwood had happy feet when pressure mounted.

Underwood and Marsh quickly connected and following the 2025 season, with a new system in place in 2026, Underwood is expected to take the next step. Assuming the five-star does indeed improve under Beck, Marsh's numbers will increase.

When you take a look back on Marsh's freshman season, and look at what's possible in 2026, anyone can argue that Marsh is a top 10 receiver in football, or at least on the cusp.