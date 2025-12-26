Michigan football zeros in on head coaching target

The search for Michigan's 22nd head coach is starting to ramp up, and it could conclude as soon as Friday. According to multiple reports, the Wolverines have zeroed in on Utah's Kyle Whittingham and he has emerged as the favorite to get the job.

Whittingham coached 21 seasons with the Utes and was set to retire from Utah, however, he joked around that he was entering the coaching transfer portal. There was interest from Whittingham's side toward the Wolverines, but it wasn't clear how much interest Michigan had in the 66-year-old coach.

Michigan appeared to be interested in Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, but after the Tide beat Oklahoma in Round 1 of the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines had to change course of direction. There have been multiple names come to light such as Kenny Dillingham, Eli Drinkwitz, Jedd Fisch, Jeff Brohm, and Todd Monken, among others -- but it appears that Whittingham will likely be the guy.

More on Whittingham

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

In 21 seasons at the helm, Whittingham established himself as one of the top coaching minds in football. He went 177-88 with the Utes, with a perfect 13-0 season in 2008. Whittingham was a two-time Coach of the Year during his time with Utah and would have way more resources at his disposal at a place like Michigan. He did coach Utah to 10+ wins in eight of the seasons he was there.

Clearly, his age could be a concern for some. But Whittingham could coach another 8-10 years in Ann Arbor if he should choose to.

But the key here is that Michigan has had so many off-the-field scandals in recent history -- the most recent stemming from second-year head coach Sherrone Moore. Whittingham has run a clean program with Utah and there is 0% chance Michigan would run into the same issues with him at the helm.

As a defensive-minded coach, Whittingham would have to bring in some offensive minds to help get the offense humming in Ann Arbor.