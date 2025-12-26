Michigan football zeros in on head coaching target
In this story:
The search for Michigan's 22nd head coach is starting to ramp up, and it could conclude as soon as Friday. According to multiple reports, the Wolverines have zeroed in on Utah's Kyle Whittingham and he has emerged as the favorite to get the job.
Whittingham coached 21 seasons with the Utes and was set to retire from Utah, however, he joked around that he was entering the coaching transfer portal. There was interest from Whittingham's side toward the Wolverines, but it wasn't clear how much interest Michigan had in the 66-year-old coach.
Michigan appeared to be interested in Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, but after the Tide beat Oklahoma in Round 1 of the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines had to change course of direction. There have been multiple names come to light such as Kenny Dillingham, Eli Drinkwitz, Jedd Fisch, Jeff Brohm, and Todd Monken, among others -- but it appears that Whittingham will likely be the guy.
More on Whittingham
In 21 seasons at the helm, Whittingham established himself as one of the top coaching minds in football. He went 177-88 with the Utes, with a perfect 13-0 season in 2008. Whittingham was a two-time Coach of the Year during his time with Utah and would have way more resources at his disposal at a place like Michigan. He did coach Utah to 10+ wins in eight of the seasons he was there.
Clearly, his age could be a concern for some. But Whittingham could coach another 8-10 years in Ann Arbor if he should choose to.
But the key here is that Michigan has had so many off-the-field scandals in recent history -- the most recent stemming from second-year head coach Sherrone Moore. Whittingham has run a clean program with Utah and there is 0% chance Michigan would run into the same issues with him at the helm.
As a defensive-minded coach, Whittingham would have to bring in some offensive minds to help get the offense humming in Ann Arbor.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
- New Michigan football coaching candidate recently entered the picture
- Biff Poggi’s comments on Texas podcast raise concerns about Michigan roster retention
- ESPN personality advocates for Michigan football to hire Jeff Brohm
- Biff Poggi bluntly calls Michigan a ‘malfunctioning organization,’ hopes to fix it
- Biff Poggi addresses bowl opt-outs, Bryce Underwood’s Michigan future
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop