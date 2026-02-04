Where Michigan Football Ranks in Way-Too-Early Big Ten Power Rankings
In this story:
Michigan is coming off a 9-4 season, in which it took losses against Oklahoma, USC, and Ohio State in the regular season, and a bowl loss to Texas. The Wolverines' 2026 schedule appears to be more difficult, but Michigan is hoping to get back into the College Football Playoff in Year 1 under Kyle Whittingham.
While Michigan is still trying to sort through its roster and find out which players are going to soar under new coordinators Jason Beck and Jay Hill, the Wolverines should be a better coached team this season, and they have a high ceiling.
Recently, CBS Sports put together an early Big Ten power rankings and Michigan came in at No. 4 — following the big portion of the transfer portal cycle.
"Michigan might be the Big Ten's biggest question mark. There's no doubt that the Wolverines upgraded in terms of coaching. They were put in a tough spot when former coach and they hit a grand slam by identifying former Utah boss Kyle Whittingham as his replacement. Whittingham's Utes won 10 games three times from 2022-25. They also had two conference titles in that span. He brought offensive coordinator Jason Beck with him. Beck could be key in unlocking young Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, who has all the tools but is coming off an up-and-down true freshman season."
We don't know yet how Michigan is going to look on the field, but we do have a good idea that the Wolverines are going to be more disciplined and it should look similar to the 2021-23 years under Jim Harbaugh. Whittingham is detail-oriented and always did more with less during his long tenure at Utah.
Michigan will have to face Big Ten powers like Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State this season, along with a non-conference matchup with Oklahoma.
Full Big Ten power rankings
- Indiana
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Michigan
- USC
- Washington
- Penn State
- Iowa
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Illinois
- UCLA
- Northwestern
- Rutgers
- Wisconsin
- Michigan State
- Maryland
- Purdue
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
- Michigan Football Coach Listed as One of the Top Recruiters in 2026 Recruiting Cycle
- Michigan Football to get Official Visit From No. 4 RB in 2027 Recruiting Cycle
- Michigan Basketball 2026 Signee Named a McDonald's All-American
- Dusty May on MSU's Dangerous Plays Against Michigan 'The Film's There..40 Minutes of it'
- Ranking Michigan's 2026 Football Schedule From Easiest to Hardest
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop