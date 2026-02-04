Where Michigan Football Ranks in Way-Too-Early Big Ten Power Rankings

Michigan is coming off a 9-4 season, in which it took losses against Oklahoma, USC, and Ohio State in the regular season, and a bowl loss to Texas. The Wolverines' 2026 schedule appears to be more difficult, but Michigan is hoping to get back into the College Football Playoff in Year 1 under Kyle Whittingham.

While Michigan is still trying to sort through its roster and find out which players are going to soar under new coordinators Jason Beck and Jay Hill, the Wolverines should be a better coached team this season, and they have a high ceiling.

Recently, CBS Sports put together an early Big Ten power rankings and Michigan came in at No. 4 — following the big portion of the transfer portal cycle.

"Michigan might be the Big Ten's biggest question mark. There's no doubt that the Wolverines upgraded in terms of coaching. They were put in a tough spot when former coach and they hit a grand slam by identifying former Utah boss Kyle Whittingham as his replacement. Whittingham's Utes won 10 games three times from 2022-25. They also had two conference titles in that span. He brought offensive coordinator Jason Beck with him. Beck could be key in unlocking young Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, who has all the tools but is coming off an up-and-down true freshman season."

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We don't know yet how Michigan is going to look on the field, but we do have a good idea that the Wolverines are going to be more disciplined and it should look similar to the 2021-23 years under Jim Harbaugh. Whittingham is detail-oriented and always did more with less during his long tenure at Utah.

Michigan will have to face Big Ten powers like Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State this season, along with a non-conference matchup with Oklahoma.

Full Big Ten power rankings

Indiana Ohio State Oregon Michigan USC Washington Penn State Iowa Minnesota Nebraska Illinois UCLA Northwestern Rutgers Wisconsin Michigan State Maryland Purdue