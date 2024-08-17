Colin Cowherd: 'Michigan's the most overrated in the Top 25'
Fox Sports' talk show host Colin Cowherd has been one of Michigan's biggest supporters in the media over the past three seasons, and really throughout the Jim Harbaugh era in Ann Arbor.
Cowherd defended Harbaugh during his first five seasons when he failed to beat Ohio State and/or win a Big Ten championship. He praised Harbaugh and the Wolverines for their toughness and physicality during this latest three year stretch, and has defended and backed Michigan throughout the Connor Stalions and NCAA saga over the past 10 months.
However, with the loss of Harbaugh, most of the coaching staff and a plethora of key players to the NFL, Cowherd is not high on Wolverines heading into new head coach Sherrone Moore's first year.
"I think Michigan is the most overrated in the Top 25," Cowherd told ESPN's Greg McElroy on an 'Always College Football' podcast this week. "They lost not only depth, they lost leaders. They lost locker room leaders, you know, fifth-year seniors. They also lost the best quarterback Harbaugh's had...It's very difficult to lose, not only quality starters but, veteran quality starters who were clubhouse leaders."
McElroy, who has also voiced a lot of support for Michigan over the past three years, did not push back on Cowherd's assessment.
"We're on the same page there," he said. "My problem with Michigan is, I've just heard a lot of buzz and it's hard, a little bit, with that place to [know] is this real or is it not?"
McElroy, a former quarterback for Nick Saban at Alabama, pointed to the that position specifically, where redshirt sophomore Alex Orji is the perceived favorite to start for Michigan.
"I've heard a lot of positive buzz about their offense and Alex Orji and how much he's progressed," McElroy said. "I've seen him run. I know he's a superstar with the ball in his hand, but I've also only seen him throw one pass. I've heard that he's got a monster arm, and I tried to watch him in pregame warmups every time I've called a Michigan game. When I was on the field, I stood right behind him and watched him throw it. I thought [graduate senior Jack] Tuttle threw it pretty good too, by the way, for Michigan. So, I thought, hey, when J.J. [McCarthy] leaves they'll probably be gonna be alright at quarterback regardless.
"But, I look at the rest of the Top 10 — Ohio State, they're going to be there. No doubt. So, if you're going to quantify it as 'overrated', Ohio State's going to be there, Georgia's going to be there. They're a safe bet. I think Texas and Oregon are going to be there. I think Bama is going to be there. So, the Top 5 feel very, very safe."
Cowherd went even further, however, suggesting Michigan could fall out of the Top 25 ranking entirely by the end of the season.
"I think Michigan will not be a Top 20 team," he said. "Overrated."
Michigan opens the 2024 season against Fresno State on Aug. 31 at the Big House. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with NBC carrying the broadcast.
