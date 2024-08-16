Oddsmakers update Michigan's chances to make College Football Playoff
After three consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff, culminating in a national championship a season ago, Michigan is among the favorites to be included in the sport's postseason tournament again this fall.
After a decade of the four-team format, the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024, with the five highest-ranked conference champions each earning an automatic bid into the field and seven at-large teams to be determined by the playoff committee at season's end. According to Circa Sports, the Wolverines have the 10th-best odds at reaching the CFP again this fall.
Michigan is at +140 to be included in the playoff and -170 to be left out, meaning the Wolverines are more likely to miss the CFP than be included, though the margin is small. In a tough 2024 schedule, Michigan will face three of the top four teams with the best chance to make the College Football Playoff — Ohio State (-800/+575), Oregon (-380/+300) and Texas (-235/+190). The Wolverines have the fourth-best odds among Big Ten teams to make the field, with Penn State at -150 to be included and +120 to be left out.
Michigan Football 2024 Schedule
- Aug. 31 — vs. Fresno State Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
- Sept. 7 — vs. No. 4 Texas Longhorns, Noon ET (FOX)
- Sept. 14 — vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves, Noon ET (BTN)
- Sept. 21 — vs. No. 23 USC Trojans, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS/Paramount+)
- Sept. 28 — vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (TBA)
- Oct. 5 — at Washington Huskies (TBA)
- Oct. 12 — BYE
- Oct. 19 — at Illinois Fighting Illini (TBA)
- Oct. 26 — vs. Michigan State Spartans (TBA)
- Nov. 2 — vs. No. 3 Oregon Ducks (TBA)
- Nov. 9 — at Indiana Hoosiers (TBA)
- Nov. 16 — BYE
- Nov. 23 — vs. Northwestern Wildcats (TBA)
- Nov. 30 — at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, Noon ET (FOX)
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Another former Michigan football star suffers a season-ending injury
Michigan Football: Five freshman standouts during fall camp
Former U-M coach Jim Harbaugh gives a compelling response on J.J. McCarthy's season-ending injury
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI