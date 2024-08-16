Wolverine Digest

Oddsmakers update Michigan's chances to make College Football Playoff

The Wolverines are among the favorite to reach the playoffs again in 2024, but how likely is it?

Matt Lounsberry

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
After three consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff, culminating in a national championship a season ago, Michigan is among the favorites to be included in the sport's postseason tournament again this fall.

After a decade of the four-team format, the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024, with the five highest-ranked conference champions each earning an automatic bid into the field and seven at-large teams to be determined by the playoff committee at season's end. According to Circa Sports, the Wolverines have the 10th-best odds at reaching the CFP again this fall.

Michigan is at +140 to be included in the playoff and -170 to be left out, meaning the Wolverines are more likely to miss the CFP than be included, though the margin is small. In a tough 2024 schedule, Michigan will face three of the top four teams with the best chance to make the College Football Playoff — Ohio State (-800/+575), Oregon (-380/+300) and Texas (-235/+190). The Wolverines have the fourth-best odds among Big Ten teams to make the field, with Penn State at -150 to be included and +120 to be left out.

Michigan Football 2024 Schedule

  • Aug. 31 — vs. Fresno State Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
  • Sept. 7 — vs. No. 4 Texas Longhorns, Noon ET (FOX)
  • Sept. 14 — vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves, Noon ET (BTN)
  • Sept. 21 — vs. No. 23 USC Trojans, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS/Paramount+)
  • Sept. 28 — vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (TBA)
  • Oct. 5 — at Washington Huskies (TBA)
  • Oct. 12 — BYE
  • Oct. 19 — at Illinois Fighting Illini (TBA)
  • Oct. 26 — vs. Michigan State Spartans (TBA)
  • Nov. 2 — vs. No. 3 Oregon Ducks (TBA)
  • Nov. 9 — at Indiana Hoosiers (TBA)
  • Nov. 16 — BYE
  • Nov. 23 — vs. Northwestern Wildcats (TBA)
  • Nov. 30 — at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, Noon ET (FOX)

