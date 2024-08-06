Colin Cowherd defends Michigan, pokes fun at Ohio State, MSU
Amidst the Connor Stalions' sign-stealing saga, fans of Ohio State and Michigan State have enjoyed using the situation both as a way to dismiss rival Michigan's accomplishments and explain their own shortcomings against the Wolverines on the football field.
Fox Sports' talk show host Colin Cowherd has a simple message for fans of the Buckeyes and Spartans — check your own backyard.
“The latest controversy, and I defended Michigan all year on this, the NCAA has obtained information that states investigators have seen that Connor Stalions impermissibly scouted at least 13 Michigan opponents on 58 occasions, including once when he was on the Michigan State sideline the season opener, wearing a bench pass and a disguise. I actually think that’s funny," Cowherd said. "I mean, I worry more about Michigan State security. Some guy walked up with a crooked, fake mustache, dark sunglasses on a cloudy day, and gave the name Patty O. Furniture, and they let him in. I’m not worried about Michigan. I’m worried about the Michigan State security team. Come on. My name is Kent C. Straight. Here’s your pass!"
Cowherd equated the changes in college football to the changes across the country in recent years. In college athletics, paying for high school players used to be against the rules, now it's encouraged and necessary in the era of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. In America, smoking cannabis and gambling on sports used to be illegal. Now, it's promoted everywhere you look.
“So for the record, everybody — just like cannabis and sports gambling — everybody’s stealing signs, they just do it differently," Cowherd said. "I do not believe that guy in the TV picture is the difference between Michigan and Ohio State. I think it was a better coach, better planning, and more physicality. But you will go ahead and blame the guy in the crooked mustache.
"Over the last three years — the same timeline of the allegations against Michigan and Connor Stalions — over that same timeline, there has been not only an acknowledgment but a reality of college football, that the thing I was told would earn you the death penalty — buying a high school player — is not only legal, it’s encouraged.
“Stop trying to sell me outrage. Stop trying to tell me stuff is a stigma. Pot — I grew up in Washington state, it's like the state plant. I worked in Vegas for seven years. Everybody was betting on sports. If you wanted to make a bet in a game, you could. So now I’m supposed to believe fake mustache guy on the sidelines, that’s changing outcomes. Come on, man.”
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'They were the better team': Josh Pate doesn't link Michigan's success to Connor Stalions
Former Michigan offensive lineman pushes back on Stalions narrative
Jim Harbaugh has major response to ESPN's report: 'Today, I do not apologize'
Paul Finebaum vehemently defends Michigan football: 'Nobody respects the NCAA'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI