College GameDay heads to Ann Arbor for rivalry week’s biggest matchup

Michigan hosts GameDay for the first time since last season, adding more spotlight to Saturday’s showdown with Ohio State.

Justice Steiner

Nov 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) gestures first down against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Heading into week 14 of the college football season, better known as rivalry week, it is one of the best weekends of the year for college football fans. 

It is a weekend full of historic rivalry games: Alabama vs. Auburn, Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State, Georgia vs. Georgia Tech and Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, to name a few.

But the biggest game in all of college sports is Michigan vs. Ohio State, better known as ‘The Game.’

With the two teams being ranked, ESPN’s College GameDay announced on Sunday that they will be heading to Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday (Nov. 29).

The last time College GameDay was in Ann Arbor was a season ago, when the Wolverines hosted Texas in week 2 of the 2024 season. Michigan fell 31-12 to the Longhorns in that game. 

Michigan and College GameDay

In the history of the show, Michigan has hosted College GameDay 16 times, the third most in history behind Alabama and Ohio State.

Michigan vs. Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines fight following the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Michigan won 13-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines are tied for fourth in total appearances with Oklahoma and Georgia, with 42. In those games, Michigan has picked up 21 wins in games that College GameDay hosted. 

Two years ago, College GameDay was at Michigan vs. Ohio State in 2023, when Michigan won 30-24. 

