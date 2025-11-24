Sherrone Moore updates key Michigan injuries ahead of Ohio State game
The Wolverines were initially out seven players on Saturday going into the Maryland game. During the game, captain Max Bredeson got injured during the third quarter and was seen on the sidelines wearing a boot with crutches.
Following the game, head coach Sherrone Moore shared that RB Jordan Marshall would be back against the Buckeyes, but he also said on Big Ten Network that Bredeson's injury didn't look good.
So what is Michigan's injury status going into 'The Game'?
Coach Moore provides updates on Monday
Safety Rod Moore is likely out for the season, according to Moore. The hard-hitting safety hasn't played since USC and even if Michigan gets into the College Football Playoff, it doesn't sound like Moore will be back with the team this season.
As far as Semaj Morgan, who didn't travel to College Park, coach Moore said he is fine and will play. Captain Ernest Hausmann, who also didn't travel to Maryland, is listed as 'day-to-day' heading into Saturday. Nobody quite knows what is going on with Hausmann, but in a series of tweets he recently made, it sounded promising he was going to play.
Lastly, coach Moore said Max Bredeson is a 'we'll see' type of situation. He said his X-Ray's didn't look great, but if anyone is able to play through it, it will be Bredeson. Moore is hopeful to see Bredeson back in uniform this weekend, but time will tell.
Michigan will need all hands on deck
While the Wolverines have proven they have a deep roster, like this past weekend, not having either starting RB and still running the ball at will, Michigan still needs its top players against Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been dominant all season and are undefeated for a reason.
Having Jordan Marshall back is huge, and if Michigan can get both Max Bredeson and Ernest Hausmann back in there -- that would also be huge. Not only for play on the field, but both of those players are captains on their respective sides of the field.
