PFF grades, snap counts from Michigan’s blowout win over Maryland

Some players really stepped up in this game.

Following Maryland's opening touchdown, it was complete domination by the Michigan Wolverines. The Maize and Blue would move to 9-2 following a 45-20 win over the Terrapins in College Park.

Michigan was missing a few players in the game, while captain Max Bredeson went down, but it was next man up for the Wolverines and Michigan wasn't caught looking ahead to Ohio State. Former walk-on Bryson Kuzdzal stole the show and ran for 100 yards and three scores in the game.

Even the defense did a good job pressuring freshman Malik Washington. One of the least sacked QBs in college football, Washington went down three times on Satuday.

Following Michigan's win, Pro Football Focus released the grades of all the Wolverines who played and their total snaps.

Here are PFF grades from Michigan's win over Maryland.

Top 10 Offensive Players

  1. WR Andrew Marsh - 75.7 grade
  2. RB Tomas O'Meara - 74.2 grade
  3. QB Bryce Underwood - 74.1 grade
  4. RB Bryson Kuzdzal - 71.2 grade
  5. TE Marlin Klein - 68.0 grade
  6. RB Jasper Parker - 64.9 grade
  7. LG Nathan Efobi - 64.6 grade
  8. LG Giovanni El-Hadi - 64.6 grade
  9. WR Donaven McCulley - 64.2 grade
  10. TE Max Bredeson - 63.1 grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

  1. TE Deakon Tonielli - 42.1 grade
  2. TE Jalen Hoffman - 52.0 grade
  3. LT Blake Frazier - 53.4 grade
  4. WR Kendrick Bell - 56.8 grade
  5. TE Brady Prieskorn - 59.0 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

  1. Edge Derrick Moore - 89.0 grade
  2. S Jaden Mangham - 73.7 grade
  3. S Brandyn Hillman - 71.5 grade
  4. CB Zeke Berry - 70.8 grade
  5. LB Chase Taylor - 70.1 grade
  6. DL Enow Etta - 69.6 grade
  7. DL Trey Pierce - 66.9 grade
  8. Edge Jaishawn Barham - 66.8 grade
  9. CB Elijah Dotson - 66.6 grade
  10. DL Tre Williams - 66.1 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

  1. S Jordan Young - 40.7 grade
  2. CB Jyaire Hill - 43.0 grade
  3. LB Cole Sullivan - 46.0 grade
  4. Edge Cameron Brandt - 49.8 grade
  5. LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng - 50.2 grade

Snap Counts To Know

  • In the absence of Semaj Morgan, WR Channing Goodwin came in and played 25 snaps, the most since Week 4.
  • WR Peyton O'Leary saw 17 snaps against Maryland. It was the second time he's been on the field as a WR this season and the first since Week 3.
  • Former five-star lineman Ty Haywood entered the game late and played eight snaps, his first game action since Week 3.
  • For the first time this season, TE Brady Prieskorn played and saw 14 snaps.
  • After missing the last two games, LB Cole Sullivan came back and played 44 snaps -- the third-most on the defense.
  • With no Ernest Hausmann, both Troy Bowles (22 snaps) and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (21 snaps) played evenly as rotational pieces.
  • It was a rough day for CB Jyaire Hill, who played 39 snaps, which was his lowest since Week 6 against Wisconsin.
  • S Jordan Young played a season-high 28 snaps in the win over Maryland.

