Takeaways from Michigan's dominant win in College Park over Maryland
Michigan took care of business on Saturday in College Park. The Wolverines marched into Maryland and left with a 45-20 win to move Michigan to 9-2 on the season. Some were skeptics, thinking Michigan would blow this game, looking toward Ohio State, but that was far from what happened.
The Wolverines thoroughly controlled the game and both sides played well. The offense might have had its best game of the season, even being without both Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall.
Here are takeaways from Michigan's win.
Bryce Underwood arguably had his best performance ahead of Ohio State
Bryce Underwood was on pace to have his best game of his young Michigan career a week ago against Northwestern, but a pair of late interceptions derailed that. While Underwood was great for 3.5 quarters, we can't forget about a pair of picks that almost cost the Wolverines the game.
But all those wrongs were fixed this week. Despite an almost-interception that Maryland dropped, Underwood was great. Without his two star running backs, Underwood was asked to lead the Wolverines against Maryland.
He was efficient, throwing 16-for-23 and 215 yards. Underwood also tossed a pair of TDs to Andrew Marsh and Donaven McCulley. He even demonstrated some 'touch' on the ball when throwing downfield. Michigan fans couldn't have asked for much more out of their five-star gunslinger ahead of the biggest game of the year.
Bryson Kuzdzal is a player
While you would love to have either Justice Haynes or Jordan Marshall -- it didn't matter in this game against a poor Maryland run defense. Former walk-on Bryson Kuzdzal stole the show and was electric in his spot start.
On Saturday, Kuzdzal ran like a man on a mission and kept his legs churning during contact. He would end up rushing 20 times for 200 yards and three scores.
Marshall traveled with the team, suited up, and went through drills. But Marshall was most likely there for a 'break glass in case of emergency' type of situation. He was needed, but we fully expect him to play next week against OSU. It's also nice knowing the Wolverines can rely on Kuzdzal for 'The Game'.
Andrew Marsh is a true difference maker
Andrew Marsh isn't just the leading WR in the Big Ten since Oct. 1, but he is starting to assert his dominance in other areas. This week, head coach Sherrone Moore announced Marsh was going to take over as the lead returner for Michigan in place of Semaj Morgan -- who didn't travel with the team on Saturday.
Marsh had a 39-yard kick return for Michigan, and after one game, he is now the leading punt returner on the team. His 14-yard return is the longest return for Michigan this season. While Dominic Zvada missed yet another kick on Saturday, the Wolverines' special teams looked so much better with Marsh back there.
In the passing game, Marsh grabbed five catches for 76 yards and a score.
Maryland helped Michigan's secondary
The Wolverines were able to pick off Malik Washington on Saturday. Mason Curtis grabbed the pick early in the game, which resulted in a Michigan touchdown on the following drive. But the Wolverines' secondary wasn't as good on Saturday.
The theme for Maryland, a theme Michigan fans know all too well, was dropped passes. The Terrapins' wide receivers were dropping passes left and right. Some due to Washington missing them by a small margin, others were just blatant drops.
CB Jyaire Hill was beaten off the line too many times -- at least twice -- and that's something that will need to be sorted out for next week. While the Wolverines held when Maryland drove the field, it was hard not to notice that Michigan's secondary wasn't as good on Saturday.
Michigan's CFP hope rests on 'The Game'
With the win over Maryland today, Michigan has set itself up perfectly. Despite two losses this season, if the Wolverines take down the top-ranked Buckeyes, Michigan will re-enter the College Football Playoff after missing it last year.
The Wolverines have won the last four games against Ohio State, and the Wolverines will have everything on the line next Saturday in the Big House.