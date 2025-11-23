Social media reacts to Michigan's thrashing of Maryland, looking ahead to Ohio State
Some critics saw Michigan being caught looking ahead toward Ohio State and potentially dropping the game against Maryland, but that was far from the case. The Wolverines were in complete control and dominated their way past Maryland.
The Wolverines would go on to beat the Terrapins 45-20 on Saturday to move to 9-2 on the season. Despite injury issues -- on top of Max Bredeson leaving the game -- the Wolverines arguably had their best game of the season.
QB Bryce Underwood was great, throwing for 215 yards and two scores. Michigan didn't have Jordan Marshall or Justice Haynes, but it had Bryson Kuzdzal. The former walk-on had a career day, rushing for 100 yards and three scores, averaging five yards per carry.
If it wasn't already known, freshman Andrew Marsh continues to prove to be a real difference maker on the field. He continues to impress as a pass catcher, but he can now make his presence known in other ways. Marsh became Michigan's main returner and he flashed. He had a 39-yard kick return and a 14-yard punt return. He already has the longest punt return of the season for Michigan in his singular game as the starter.
The Michigan defense had some ups and downs, but came through. The Wolverines sacked Malik Washington three times in the game -- one of the least-sacked QBs in the country. While the defensive line was impressive, the secondary had some issues. Maryland's playmakers seemed to help Michigan out by dropping several passes.
CB Jyaire Hill was beaten off the line several times, and with Ohio State coming to town, that will need fixed right away. But all in all, it was a great day for Michigan, one week ahead of 'The Game'.
Here is what social media thought of the game.