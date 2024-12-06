'It’s not your birthright to beat Michigan!': Rece Davis slams arrogant Ohio State fans
For each of the previous three college football seasons, Ohio State fans (and some of their coaches and players) have pulled out every excuse in the book to explain away each loss to Michigan from 2021-23.
After a fourth straight victory for the Wolverines in 'The Game' however, ESPN's Rece Davis gave the Buckeyes faithful a reality check on a recent episode of the College Gameday Podcast.
“The thing that the people in Columbus, the fans and, apparently, the people inside the building, could not accept, but was true? For the previous three years, Michigan had a better team. Michigan was better than you,” said Davis. “Maybe not by leaps and bounds, maybe it was only marginal but they were better. They beat you because they were marginally better and they made plays. They escaped this mental prison that they had been in about Ohio State. They escaped it and made plays.”
That inability to accept reality, and acknowledge the strength of Michigan's program, has led to an arrogance in Columbus that, ultimately, has contributed to the Buckeyes' struggle in the rivalry game.
“Ohio State, instead, was like as if someone had insulted them personally, like it was their birthright. It’s freakin’ Michigan! It’s not your birthright to beat Michigan!” Davis said. “It’s really not your birthright to beat anybody. But, you know, someone like that? They’ve won more games than anybody in the history of the sport! And yet you’re supposed to beat them every time? And, when you don’t, it somehow consumes you to the point that you are then so bound up in knots that you can’t play to your potential when the situation calls for it? That’s the failure.”
Davis believes Ohio State's pure obsession with Michigan has also contributed to their shortcomings in 'The Game' over the past several years.
“This game has become too important to the people inside the building at Ohio State,” said Davis. “I know it has always been important. I understand the whole thing about countdown clocks and, you know, Beat That School Up North. All that stuff is fun and well and good. But it takes masterful managing of the emotions to let that be part of your culture and tradition and part of the thing that drives you yet not let it cross over into the line of consuming you. It has crossed over the line in Columbus.”
That's likely a futile argument for Davis. We're talking about the program that can't even say the word 'Michigan', that doesn't allow blue clothing or pens in their football building, that has its university attempting (unsuccessfully) to cross out every 'M' on campus and around Columbus every year when the week of 'The Game' arrives.
You're asking those folks to be rational and tone it down a bit? Good luck.
