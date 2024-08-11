Colston Loveland lands on John Mackey Award Watch List
Michigan football tight end Colston Loveland has found his name on another preseason watch list. Loveland has been named to the John Mackey Award Watch List. The award goes out to the nation's best tight end at the end of the season.
Named after one of the greatest tight ends to ever do it, the John Mackey Award has been honoring college football’s most outstanding tight end since 2000. John Mackey Award winners epitomize the play, sportsmanship, academic, and community values associated with the former Syracuse tight end. A full list of John Mackey Award winners by year can be found below.
Loveland was Michigan's second-leading pass-catcher last season. The then-sophomore caught 45 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns. With both Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson off to the NFL, Loveland is expected to take on that go-to role for whoever starts at quarterback for Michigan.
Jake Butt is the only John Mackey Award winner in Michigan's history. The All-American took the award home in 2016.
Here is some more information about Loveland, via MGoBlue:
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media, 2023)
• Offensive and Co-Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 29 games with 17 starts at tight end
