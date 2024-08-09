Detroit Lions star on Michigan football: 'I know Michigan's done'
The Big Ten is going to have a brand new look to it this football season with the addition of four West Coast teams joining the conference. Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington have come over from the Pac-12 and as we know, there is a different style of football between the Pac-12 and the Big Ten. The Pac-12 was always known as an offensive conference that lacked defense. The Big Ten, however, is really known for its tough-nosed defense with some really solid offenses in it. How will the four new teams stack up in the league?
Detroit Lions' star wide receiver, and former USC Trojan, Amon-Ra St. Brown isn't too concerned. He says his Trojans aren't concerned about the Big Ten -- especially the defending national champions. St. Brown, who plays in the state of Michigan, says the Wolverines can only run the football and can't throw the ball. Since Jim Harbaugh left, the Wolverines are done, St. Brown says.
“I love the move. We’re not worried about the Big Ten, though," said St. Brown on the 'Bussin With The Boys podcast. "We’re on the West Coast. All Michigan wants to do is run it. Just pack the box, they can’t throw. Make them throw.
"Harbaugh’s gone now. It’s over. I don’t know if we’re [USC Trojans] gonna run it, but it’s gonna be fun. I know Michigan’s done. They had their one shot, it’s over with.”
The podcast is hosted by Will Compton and former Michigan LT Taylor Lewan, so of course, this caused some banter between the two. Lewan made sure St. Brown realized he now played in the state of Michigan and half of his fans were also Michigan fans. St. Brown said "No, they are Detroit Lions' fans. If you aren't a USC fan there's a problem."
St. Brown also revealed before he committed to USC, he was actually seriously looking into going to Michigan. He took an official visit to Ann Arbor back in 2017 when the Wolverines hosted Michigan State. But between the rain, low vibes around the stadium, and Michigan losing to its in-state rivals -- St. Brown said there was no way he was going to Michigan.
Michigan will host USC on September 21 and Lewan told St. Brown to keep his DMs open -- he will be coming for him when the Wolverines defeat his Trojans.
