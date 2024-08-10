'Fast and Physical': There's a lot to love about Michigan's wide receivers
The Michigan Wolverines are tasked with replacing their two most productive wide receivers from the 2023 season - Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson. Combined, the two wideouts accounted for 1,393 yards and 13 touchdowns on 95 receptions last year, and Michigan will need its new crop of receivers to make up for that loss of production in 2024.
Meeting with the media this week, wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy indicated he likes what he's seen from this new group during the off-season. Here's what he had to say about a handful of guys who are expected to make an impact this fall:
Tyler Morris
"One of the biggest things is it's easy to say that because they both wore number 8. I think Tyler had an opportunity to play with Ronnie for a year and model a lot of things that he does off Ronnie's game. The movement skills, in and out of breaks, his ability to go track the ball, high-point it. His ability in the run game, he shows up. He's physical, you can move him around. Pretty much a cerebral player. Tyler is having a phenomenal camp and he does give off Ronnie vibes at times."
"He could be on that level. Tyler is going to be a very productive receiver here at Michigan. He's one that can do it all, he doesn't have any limitations. He's not the guy that's just like, oh, he can move the chains, he can stretch the field vertically, intermediate routes. You can put him on screens. You can do everything with Tyler. He's really morphed himself into being a complete receiver."
Kendrick Bell
"Obviously came in and played quarterback his whole life. Just learning the receiver position. The thing I've loved about Kendrick the most is last training camp when we moved him during the season, after practice, you could see Kendrick working on footwork, getting on the jugs machine and catching the football. That's all helped him because each and every day he's building more and more confidence. I really love what Kendrick is and I think he's going to be a heck of a player for Michigan."
Amorion Walker
"Obviously, didn't have him in the spring. Just coming over and just trying to get him familiar with everything in the system, our offensive system, and back to the receiver traits. He's caught on quickly. Glad he's back. He's 6'4, he's fast and athletic."
Fredrick Moore
"Fredrick Moore is playing at a high level. Fred is doing some good stuff, some really good stuff in camp for us. He's a young man that, last year, we had a couple of knicks and bruises and he played early. He played super early last year and he was ready. When the guys got healthy, the older guys, he kind of took a lesser role on offense. Now, he's competing as a starter. He's where I thought he would be and just got to keep pushing him."
Semaj Morgan
"I think this offseason he's been really attacking... I used the term earlier with Tyler Morris earlier, being a more complete receiver. That's Semaj. You watch some of the things he did in high school, he's a phenomenal player. Played all over the field and that's how we plan to use him. Last year I think as a freshman, you had two NFL guys with Roman and Cornelius and you had a seasoned guy like Tyler coming off a freshman year where he played, Semaj sat back and learned. We were able to expand his role so that's what I'm looking forward to with Semaj, doing a little bit more than he did last year. He's ready for the challenge, he's had a great camp thus far and just putting as much on his plate as possible just seeing how well he can do with the increased role we're asking him to take. So far, so good."
C.J. Charleston
"Experience. A leader. We have no seniors in our room. Bringing in an older guy, he's a seasoned guy and the fact that it didn't matter what level, he's played against Big Ten opponents. He's played Michigan State and Ohio State, done good things. He's been great. He's been a great addition to our room, great addition to our football program. Does everything right. From a leadership standpoint, he's a mentor and he's a pretty darn good football player."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Jim Harbaugh will serve as honorary captain in Michigan's season-opener
Michigan Football: El-Hadi intends to dominate, be a 'dawg' in 2024
Detroit Lions star on Michigan football: 'I know Michigan's done'