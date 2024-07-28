Commitment Watch: More good news coming for Michigan on the recruiting trail
The Michigan football program hosted its biggest recruiting event of the year over the weekend, as the Wolverines welcomed recruits from all over the country to the BBQ at the Big House. Some of Michigan's top commitments in the 2025 and 2026 class were in attendance, including Carter Smith (2025 4-star QB), Andrew Olesh (2025 4-star TE), Jacob Washington (2025 4-star DB), Nathaniel Marshall (2025 4-star EDGE), and Brady Hart (2026 4-star QB).
Michigan also welcomed several top targets that are currently uncommitted, including Andrew Marsh (2025 4-star WR), Jerome Myles (2025 4-star WR), Jayden Sanders (2025 4-star DB), and Savion Hiter (2026 4-star RB).
As is often the case, the expectation is that the recruiting event will lead to several new commitments for the Wolverines in the coming days - and appears that one (or more) will be coming soon. On Sunday, U-M head coach Sherrone Moore took to social media to let everyone know that another commitment will be announced soon.
Even Brady Hart, Michigan's 4-star QB commitment in the 2026 class, sent out the bat signal that something is coming soon. Hart's involvement in the social media tease could be a signal that the commitment is set to become part of the 2026 class.
All signs seem to be pointing to a four-star prospect in the 2026 class who announced via social media that a "big announcement" was coming tonight. But out of respect for the athlete, we'll refrain from providing any additional information until an official announcement is made. If you're a Michigan fan, just stay tuned and know that more good news is coming soon on the recruiting trail.
