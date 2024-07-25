Michigan Football: Makari Paige gives incredible answer about Ohio State
It's a scientific fact that the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is the greatest rivalry in all of sports. Although the Buckeyes have had the upper hand over the last two decades, it's the Wolverines who are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak in the rivalry. Speaking with the media during Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, defensive back Makari Paige was asked about the first thing that comes to mind when he hears "Ohio State."
His answer was both simple and incredible.
Paige's answer just shows how dramatic of a shift it has been in the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State over the last three years. Heading into the 2021 matchup, the Buckeyes were riding an 8-game winning streak and had beaten the Wolverines in 15 of the previous 16 matchups dating back to the 2004 season. For Michigan fans, that final game in November had become an annual tradition of heartbreak and disappointment. But things changed in a very big way during that magical 2021 meeting in Ann Arbor, and it's been the Wolverines who have been celebrating ever since.
The rivalry shifts back to Columbus in 2024, and it's a pretty safe bet that the Buckeyes will be favored to win that matchup against Michigan on Nov. 30. Although Michigan returns a talented team this season, the loss of nearly 20 key contributors to the NFL, along with the loss of Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers, has many believing the Wolverines will take a bit of a step back in 2024. But it's clear from Paige's answer that there's still healthy amount of confidence in Ann Arbor when it comes to beating that team down south.
For Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, this year's matchup against Michigan almost feels like a "do-or-die" scenario. Although Day boasts an impressive 56-8 overall record, his 1-3 record against the Wolverines has become a dark cloud over his coaching career in Columbus. Given all of the turnover at Michigan, along with how impressive the off-season has been for Ohio State, a fourth straight loss at home to the Wolverines could prove catastrophic for Day's coaching future with the Buckeyes.
