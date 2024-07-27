'He's going to be a force': Kalel Mullings to make a big impact in 2024
INDIANAPOLIS -- Michigan lost one of the best to ever play the running back position in Ann Arbor after Blake Corum enjoyed a terrific four-year career with the Wolverines. He was one of the most reliable rushers. Corum left Michigan as the single-season and career record-holder for rushing touchdowns. Not easy to replace a player of that magnitude.
But luckily for Michigan, it has a former five-star running back who has been waiting in the wings. Donovan Edwards will enter the season as the lead back for the first time in his Michigan career. Edwards has shined in the brightest of lights and fans will now see what he's fully capable of.
However, the Wolverines have plenty more in the stable than just Edwards. Converted linebacker Kalel Mullings led the three Michigan running backs last season in yards per carry. In the 36 carries Mullings saw, he averaged a whopping 6.17 yards. He's a physical ball carrier who refuses to go down on first contact -- or the second. During Big Ten Media Days, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about the running back depth and he had high praise for Mullings.
"The guy that's not talked about enough is Kalel Mullings," said Moore. "He's going to be a force, he looks as good as he ever has. He's going to have a great year. Watch him last year, every time he came in he had an explosive play, a big play, runs over somebody, makes somebody miss. It's hard to take the ball out of Blake Corum's hands. For us, we've got a stable of guys. We've got him, we've got Ben Hall, we've got Cole Cabana, we've got this freshman Jordan Marshall, we've got Micah Ka'apana. We've got guys left and right. We're really excited about that group and continue to go day by day."
The biggest question revolving around the running backs entering fall camp is who will emerge as the RB3? Sophomore Ben Hall appears to have the inside track. Hall impressed fans last year during the Michigan Spring Game with his powerful running. But don't count out true freshman Jordan Marshall. The four-star was one of the prized recruits from the Wolverines' '24 recruiting class. Coach Moore believes Marshall has a little bit of Corum in him.
"Jordan Marshall, he has a little bit of Blake Corum mentality in him and his skill set," Moore said. "Super excited about him."
