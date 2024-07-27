Michigan players react to being picked to finish 4th in Big Ten
INDIANAPOLIS — Coming off three consecutive Big Ten championships, Michigan football is predicted to slip back considerably in the 2024 season. In a preseason media poll of the conference, conducted by Cleveland.com, the Wolverines landed at No. 4 behind Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State.
Earlier this week, at Big Ten Media Days, Michigan's three players representatives — running back Donovan Edwards, safety Makari Paige and tight end Max Bredeson — each gave their reaction to the preseason poll.
"Honestly, everyone says they don't listen — I didn't really know until today," Bredeson said. "All I've really focused on is today I lift, tomorrow I work out again."
While some would expect Michigan to use the predicted fourth-place finish as motivation, Paige said that's not the approach this team has taken.
"Nah, we really don't care about the rankings in the preseason, because you've got to play football at the end of the day," Paige said. "Like, at the end of the season, rankings in the preseason won't matter at all. So, that's not what we talk about at all. It is what it is though. I don't know what we was ranked last year preseason, but at the end of the day it don't matter because we won. You know what I'm saying?"
Over the past three seasons, in which Michigan won the Big Ten championship, the Wolverines were picked as the preseason favorite only last year in 2023. In 2021 and 2022, it was Ohio State who led the preseason poll. The Buckeyes are the preemptive favorite heading into 2024 as well, but that's not surprising to Edwards.
"That's fine," he said. "You know, people always put stuff to paper but, ultimately, you know, it's nothing that we haven't been through at Michigan. So, ultimately, we're going to do whatever it takes to win every single game this year."
Echoing what he said previously this offseason, Edwards told reporters the team doesn't care what the people outside the program are saying about the Wolverines.
"Yeah, I mean, people have been saying that for a long time [about] us," the running back said. "It doesn't bother us, you know? The only thing we care about is what's in Schembechler Hall, the people we see on a day-to-day basis, because they're the ones that know what we go through every single day. So, that's the only bond that matters to us. We don't care what they say, or what people write about us, or what they think about us or even if they give us credit. Because, you can always hop on the bandwagon, you know? But we appreciate the support that we have though."
Asked why people seem to be overlooking Michigan this year, Paige offered an explanation and a rebuttal.
"We've got a lot of players, we've got a lot of guys people don't know about that have a lot of talent," he said.
One person who has very little doubt about Michigan heading into the 2024 season is head coach Sherrone Moore, who laid out in no uncertain terms what the internal expectations are among the Wolverines. Paige said the players share their head coach's confidence.
"I feel like our culture is different than any other school," he said. "I feel like our culture, you know, it kind of breeds success. So, that's probably why he's very confident about what he's saying. It's not just him doing it, it's the players as well, the leaders of the team upholding it as well. So, it's not just a him thing, it's an us thing."
