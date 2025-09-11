Commits, targets share what they want to see from Michigan against CMU on Saturday
The Michigan Wolverines are back in the Big House on Saturday for a matchup with in-state Central Michigan. The maize and blue are coming off a loss in Norman against the Sooners. The Wolverine trench play wasn't great on either side of the ball, and Michigan looks to right some ships this weekend.
CMU comes into the contest with a 1-1 record after beating San Jose State, but falling to Pitt. Central Michigan has one of the worst defenses in the country after two weeks, and this is a chance for Michigan to get its offense rolling -- and let Bryce Underwood do his thing.
Ahead of the game, we reached out to some Michigan commits and prospects to ask what they want to see out of the Wolverines this weekend.
2026 Michigan commit WR Jaylen Pile
"I know the guys went back and got focused. They will be ready to get the win!"
2026 Michigan commit RB Jonathan Brown
"Michigan big this week. Just more balance on offense. Also like to see improvement up front and Jordan Marshall have a big game."
2026 Michigan commit LB Markel Dabney
"Just for coach [Chip] Lindsey to let Bryce loose this week. Defense played well last week. Got to make sure we wrap up and tackle though!"
2026 Michigan commit CB/S Jordan Deck
"Complete domination"
2026 Michigan State commit, Michigan LB target Braylon Hodge
"I think Michigan will control the game from the start, strong defense, a solid run game. CMU might make a couple of plays early, but once Michigan settles in they’ll take over. Michigan’s just too deep and too physical right now. It should be a fun one to watch, especially to see how they respond after a tough week."
2027 Michigan commit OL Louis Esposito
"I think they should just play as a team and go out and play for each other."
2028 Edge target Jayden Bell
"Yea seems like they need to let Bryce run more. [I don't know] seems like the play calling is limited [in first two weeks]."
2028 WR target Mylan Griggs
" I think Michigan will beat CMU and I want to see them throw and score more."
More Michigan News:
3 predictions: Will Michigan unleash Bryce Underwood against Central Michigan?
3 keys for Michigan this weekend against Central Michigan
Jaden Mangham reflects on transferring to Michigan from MSU: 'I knew it was going to be crazy'
Things to know ahead of Central Michigan vs. Michigan on Saturday
Analyst says Michigan will be a hot destination for one position when transfer portal open