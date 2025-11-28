Michigan football commits predict outcome between Wolverines vs. Ohio State
Michigan will have a loaded visitor list on Saturday for 'The Game' against rival Ohio State. The Wolverines will have plenty of commits in attendance, along with some flip candidates. With how the rivalry has gone in recent years, plenty of prospects are lining up to get into The Big House to see it unfold in 2025.
The Wolverines are playing for a lot this season. Not only would a fifth win in a row over OSU be glorious, but Michigan needs this win in order to make the College Football Playoff and not be left out for the second year in a row.
How is Michigan going to do that? I recently wrote about ways in my keys to the game article, but I also reached out to some Michigan commits from both the 2026 class and beyond to get their ideas -- along with a prediction.
2026 WR commit Jaylen Pile
The long-time Michigan commit doesn't care how much Michigan wins by, but he has the Wolverines bringing home the win.
"They need to be detailed and minimize mistakes."
Prediction: "Michigan by WHATEVER"
2026 WR commit Zion Robinson
The playmaking WR wants to see Michigan slow down the game and be watchful not to allow big plays.
"Michigan needs to slow the game down and not allow crazy big plays from mistakes."
Prediction: "I have Michigan winning 24-21"
2026 RB commit Jonathan Brown
It's simple for Brown -- control the LOS as Michigan has done the last four years.
"Do what they’ve done the past 4 years and that’s establish the line of scrimmage and run the ball extremely well."
Prediction: "24-21 Michigan"
2026 DL commit Alister Vallejo
Vallejo wants to see Michigan come together as a team and do all the little things right against Ohio State.
"Honestly just gotta perfect the little things and they got to make sure they are operating like a band of brothers."
Prediction: "100-0 Michigan"
2026 LB commit Markel Dabney
Similar to Brown, Dabney says Michigan needs to dominate the trenches like it has the past four years.
"Michigan has to dominate in the trenches."
Prediction: "I got Michigan 24-21."
2026 OL commit Tommy Fraumann
One of Michigan's newest commits, Fraumann could see this game going Michigan's way early if the Wolverines can do exactly what they've been doing.
"I think if we play the same way we’ve been playing for the past four years, the game will be over in no time."
Prediction: "I got Michigan on top."
2027 QB commit Peter Bourque
Michigan's future signal caller predicts Michigan to win by 10.
"Going to be too physical for them! Go Blue!"
Prediction: "Michigan 20-10"
2027 OL commit Louis Esposito
Michigan's future lineman wants to see the Wolverines establish the run, and get OSU off the field on third downs.
"They have to pound the rock and get off the field on defense."
Prediction: "17-10 MICHIGANNN"
