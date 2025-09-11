3 predictions: Will Michigan unleash Bryce Underwood against Central Michigan?
Michigan football will look to get back on track this Saturday against Central Michigan. The Wolverines will host the in-state team and Michigan is a massive favorite entering the game. This will be the first game Sherrone Moore sits out during his two-game suspension. Former Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi was named the interim head coach.
Here are three predictions for Michigan this weekend.
1. Bryce Underwood has 2+ designed QB runs
Going into the week, I didn't think there was a chance that Michigan was going to allow Bryce Underwood to run the football -- we haven't really seen it in two weeks. Plus, head coach Sherrone Moore made the comments about needing two QBs if they were to allow their QB to run in case of injury.
Not only do I think the Wolverines need to allow their playmaker to play free and loose -- allow him to use his athletic ability -- but I think they will after hearing offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey on Wednesday.
"I think quarterback runs are in our game plan every week," Lindsey said. "In fact, last week, I think three that I know of, we had to give the ball just based on what the defense was doing. Another was a designed keep run that we didn’t block correctly. So, we’ll continue to have that opportunity. It’s definitely something we want to showcase when possible and when it makes sense. And Bryce is very capable of doing a great job with that."
We will see what happens, but if Michigan is going to unleash its offense at full capacity, Underwood has to be able to run the football.
Michigan's defensive line accounts for 3+ sacks
This feels like a bold prediction since Michigan has three players who have recorded a sack this year, and two of those are linebackers. The Wolverines have a subpar pass rush, per PFF, but this is the game that could change things.
CMU is a run-first team, but when the Chips attempt to pass the ball -- bad things happen. CMU has allowed five sacks in two games, and the Chips have the worst pass-blocking team in the country through two weeks, per PFF. CMU has a 20.1 pass-blocking grade, and this is the game for Michigan to unleash its pass rushers.
It's time for Derrick Moore, TJ Guy, Rayshaun Benny, and Co. to step up. If they can't dominate against CMU, then that's not good for the rest of the season. Michigan's offense should put enough points on the ball to force Central Michigan to throw the ball and allow the Wolverines' defense to pin their ears back.
Jordan Marshall rushes for over 60 yards
The talented sophomore has been a far cry from what Justice Haynes has been this season. The Alabama transfer has gone for over 100 yards in both games so far this season, but Marshall has ran for just 29 and 28 yards, respectively.
Marshall broke onto the scene in last year's ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama, where he rushed for 100 yards and earned MVP. But things have been quiet for the former Mr. Ohio, and that's been partly due to the lackluster offensive line.
CMU allows just under 100 yards rushing per game, but the Chips' passing defense is awful. Michigan won't go away from its rushing attack, and I think the Wolverines make it a point to get Marshall rolling heading into Big Ten play in Week 4.
More Michigan News:
3 keys for Michigan this weekend against Central Michigan
Jaden Mangham reflects on transferring to Michigan from MSU: 'I knew it was going to be crazy'
Things to know ahead of Central Michigan vs. Michigan on Saturday
Analyst says Michigan will be a hot destination for one position when transfer portal open
Michigan fans, media, former players react to J.J. McCarthy's comeback win for Vikings