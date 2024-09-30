Concerning stat highlights Michigan's second half struggles
It was another battle for the Little Brown Jug on a rainy Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, and the Michigan Wolverines took control early over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Right out of the gate, running back Kalel Mullings capped off a 10-play drive with a 27-yard touchdown run. A few drives later, Mullings found the endzone for his second rushing touchdown of the day. Michigan would add one more touchdown in the first half on an 11-yard connection from QB Alex Orji to WR Tyler Morris. Minnesota added a last second field goal to close out the first half, bringing the score to 21-3 after two quarters.
The Michigan defense was dominant in the first half, forcing a turnover or a punt on Minnesota's first seven drives of the game. But that defensive dominance didn't carry over into the second half, something that has become a concerning trend for the Wolverines over the last several weeks.
In each of their last three games, the Wolverines have taken a comfortable lead into halftime. But in the second half of those games, Michigan's opponents have been able to close the gap and put themselves within striking distance of stealing the game. The scoring differential between the first half and the second half tells the story.
Week 3 vs. Arkansas State
- 1st half: Michigan 21, Arkansas State 3
- 2nd half: Michigan 7, Arkansas State 15
Week 4 vs. USC
- 1st half: Michigan 14, USC 3
- 2nd half: Michigan 13, USC 21
Week 5 vs. Minnesota
- 1st half: Michigan 21, Minnesota 3
- 2nd half: Michigan 6, Minnesota 21
Last three games combined
- Michigan in the 1st half: 56-9
- Michigan in the 2nd half: 26-57
From 2021-23, one of the hallmarks of this Michigan football program was its ability to make meaningful adjustments at halftime and dominate the second half of football games. But five weeks into the 2024 season, that second half dominance is nowhere to be found.
As the offense continues to go through growing pains, it's going to be critical for this Michigan defense to figure out a way to play a complete game from start to finish. Absent of that, it's hard to see any realistic scenario where the Wolverines are playing for a fourth consecutive conference championship and/or taking part in the College Football Playoff.
