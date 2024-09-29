AP Poll: Michigan on the rise following win vs. Minnesota
Michigan football dropped significantly in the college football rankings through the first three weeks of the season, but back-to-back wins over Big Ten opponents has the program back on the rise.
The Wolverines (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) enjoyed a dominant first half before struggling mightily in the second frame of a 27-24 win over Minnesota (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday. Michigan scored the game's first 21 points, but surrendered a field goal just before the break and three fourth-quarter touchdowns to the Golden Gophers on a rainy, overcast day in Ann Arbor.
However, the Wolverines got two second-half field goals from kicker Dominic Zvada which proved to be the difference in their 27th consecutive Big Ten victory. With its third straight win this season, Michigan has climbed two spots to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, released on Sunday.
The Associated Press Top 25 Poll
1.) Alabama
2.) Texas
3.) Ohio State
4.) Tennessee
5.) Georgia
6.) Oregon
7.) Penn State
8.) Miami
9.) Missouri
10.) Michigan
11.) USC
12.) Ole Miss
13.) LSU
14.) Notre Dame
15.) Clemson
16.) Iowa State
17.) BYU
18.) Utah
19.) Oklahoma
20.) Kansas State
21.) Boise State
22.) Louisville
23.) Indiana
24.) Illinois
25.) UNLV
Michigan fell as low as No. 18 in the AP Poll following its loss to Texas (31-12) and an unimpressive showing in a win against Arkansas State (28-18) earlier this season. However, the Wolverines have bounced back with wins over USC (27-24) and Minnesota to climb their way back (near/into) the Top 10.
After five consecutive home games, Michigan hits the road for the first time this season with a trip to Washington (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday, Oct. 5 in a rematch of the 2023 National Championship game in Houston in January. Kickoff between the Wolverines and Huskies is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with NBC carrying the televised broadcast.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Coaches Poll: Michigan climbs back into Top 10 in latest rankings
Stock Up, Stock Down: No. 12 Michigan survives poor 2nd half, beats Minnesota
PFF grades: Michigan high/low player grades, snap counts to know after win against Minnesota
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI