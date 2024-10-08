Connor Stalions says he helped Ohio State in 2021
A little over a month after the release of the Netflix documentary, former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions is once again speaking openly about his time in Ann Arbor and his role as the 'sign stealer.' During a recent appearance on "Bussin with the Boys", Stalions opened up about what he refers to as a "giant circle" of intel guys at various programs.
Interestingly, Stalions also shared a story about how he helped Ohio State during the 2021 season as the Buckeyes prepared to play the Michigan State Spartans. Following Michigan's loss to the Spartans earlier in the season, Stalions said that Michigan needed Michigan State to lose in order for the Wolverines to have a shot at the conference championship. In order to do his part, Stalions said he packaged up MSU's signals and gave them to a friend, who gave them to a friend, who ultimately got them to Ohio State.
"There's this whole... like a giant circle of the 'intel' guys that know each other, right? And you're usually one or two phone calls away from anyone you want. Like if I... if we played Georgia in '21 in the Orange Bowl, and I got ahold of a couple SEC teams that were playing Big Ten teams their bowl game. And so I'd give them what I had on them, and they'd give me what they had on Georgia.
"Also, this is my favorite. So trading happens all the time, right? In 2021 we lose to Michigan State, Kenneth Walker had a great game, and we needed some help. They had to lose twice and we had to win out. Michigan State had to lose twice, and then that would have resulted in having a three-way tie... or, no, we would have beaten Ohio State and then it would have just been us and Ohio State, because Michigan State would not have been in that three-way tie.
"They lost to Purdue, and then... I think it was the next week they played Ohio State the week before we played Ohio State. So we needed Ohio State to win. So I gave Michigan State's signals to a buddy of mine. I changed all of the logos, I made it look like it came from a different school. I don't want to give Ohio State something from Michigan, right? The might not use it, who knows. But we needed Ohio State to win, and I know they steal the crap out of defensive signals, so here you go. So I gave it to a buddy, who may have given it to a buddy, who then gave it to Ohio State and said 'I got this from so and so at Name Your School University. I'm sure they probably already had them, but it just confirmed everything. And then they won like 60-0."
You can watch the full episode below:
