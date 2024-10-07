Wolverine Digest

REPORT: Former Wolverine, NFL cornerback suffers season-ending injury

Just an unfortunate circumstance for the former Michigan standout...

Matt Lounsberry

Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) during a warm up prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.
Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) during a warm up prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images
In this story:

After changing positions and seemingly finding his stride in the NFL, a former Michigan standout defensive back will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a significant injury.

According to multiple reports, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Daxton Hill, who played safety for the Wolverines from 2019-21, suffered a torn ACL in the Bengals' 41-38 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. After struggling at safety during the first two seasons of his career in Cincinnati, Hill moved to cornerback and had thrived at the position for the Bengals. Unfortunately, he'll no be sidelined until next year.

Hill, a former five-star prospect from Tulsa, Okla., had an excellent three-year career in Ann Arbor, helping the Wolverines win their first Big Ten championship in 17 years back in 2021. That season, Hill totaled 63 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery as part of an excellent Michigan defense that featured guys like Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Mazi Smith and Josh Ross, among others. For his career, Hill finished with 145 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Hill was selected No. 31 overall by Cincinnati in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In three seasons with the Bengals, Hill has totaled 151 tackles, with 2.5 sacks, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions.

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Stock Up, Stock Down: Turnovers, defensive breakdowns sink Michigan's chances at Washington

Michigan Football: QB Jack Tuttle provides 'spark', but mistakes costly for Wolverines

'Michigan looks lost': Joel Klatt has Wolverines among 'bad surprises' of college football's first month

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Matt Lounsberry
MATT LOUNSBERRY

Home/Football