Could Michigan football shake up the offensive line in the near future?
Michigan's offensive line has progressively improved week to week. What's shocking about that is the fact that the Wolverines had to change up their lineup a few times. Starting guards Giovanni El-Hadi and Brady Norton had been hurt, and neither has played the past two games. But on Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore said both players are in a good place and could return soon.
Norton is new to the program, but El-Hadi came back for his final season of football. Moore was asked if El-Hadi's place is secure when he's healthy. The past two weeks, Nate Efobi (LG) and Jake Guarnera (RG) have started and Michigan's line hasn't missed a beat. But getting El-Hadi back would be huge. According to PFF, El-Hadi is the best run blocker and pass blocker Michigan has had this season.
"Gio’s a guy that, you know, his job’s secure. He’s earned it from his time he’s played already," Moore said of El-Hadi. "Training camp, what he did, he was – he stamped his job. Brady [Norton] played really well too, but it’ll be an open competition because we feel like now you’ve got four guys inside that can go play with Efobi and Jake Guarnera. So, he’s got to go back and he’s got to go take his job, but he’ll play for sure as we go through the season."
What happens with the other guard spot?
While it's going to be hard to keep El-Hadi off the field, it will be interesting to see what Michigan does at RG. You have three viable options between Norton, Efobi, and Guarnera moving forward. But the last two weeks, Guarnera has been the answer at the other guard spot.
"Yeah, the way he practiced, and really not just the way he practiced in fall camp, but it started in spring, and you saw the evolution of him changing his body, changing his mentality of, hey, I’m not just a redshirt freshman. I’m a guy that needs to be ready to go play," Moore said of Guarnera. "He did that in fall camp. It just gave me confidence that he could do it. It gave us all confidence. And, we as offensive, defensive, special team staff all said that, yeah, this guy can help us go win games. And you’ve just seen the same Jake. He’s been preparing the same."
Michigan recruited Guarnera as its future center, but the way he's played at guard makes you wonder if that's the spot for him moving forward. However, Moore said the redshirt freshman can play either position and he could be a candidate to start at center when Greg Crippin graduates.
"Yeah, absolutely. He can play both," Moore said of Guarnera playing guard and center. "He’s just done everything the right way. He played at a really high level, played fearless, kind of like we talked about with Bryce and Jayden Sanders, because he’s a freshman, he’s a redshirt freshman, just never flinched in that position. Got thrown in and became a starter and just went in there and played his tail off. So we’ve just seen a guy that’s played physical, played with the right technique, played the right way and continued to train.So as far as being solidified, the starter, we’ll see as the week goes. But they’re all going to be back there competing. But he’s done a good job, and he’ll definitely play."
Michigan fans can see what the line looks like on Saturday when the Wolverines host Wisconsin at Noon ET on Fox.