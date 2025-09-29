Sherrone Moore names true freshmen emerging for Michigan football
The Michigan Wolverines had a much-needed bye week this past weekend. After a 3-1 start, including a big win over Nebraska, Michigan needed to work on a few fundamentals and get its team healthy. In the meantime, Michigan continued to work on developing some of the younger players in hopes of making sure they are ready if needed.
On Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore was asked if any of the young guns are impressing. On the offensive side of the ball, Moore mentioned three players: two WRs and a RB.
"Yeah, on offense, I’ll start, I think the guy that — there’s two guys really in the receiver room, Andrew Marsh, Jamar Browder, those guys really stood out, made some plays," Moore said. "Jasper Parker’s another guy. You know, obviously, he’s got Jordan and Justice in front of him, but he made some plays as well in that time."
More defensive players jumping out
Michigan has already seen several true freshmen suit up this season. Most notably, four-star CB Jayden Sanders, who has really stepped up in the absence of veteran Zeke Berry. But Moore mentioned fellow freshman DB Elijah Dotson as someone who has emerged. He also mentioned LB Nate Owusu-Boateng, who was a top commit for the Wolverines last cycle. It appears the coveted LB has been working through something.
"And then on defense, it’s a bevy of guys because a lot of those guys have played, but like Elijah Dotson, he’s played, he made some plays." said Moore. "The guy that stood out on defense probably the most is Nate Owusu, and he’s back and he’s feeling good. He was just in the backfield half the days, and it was good to see him moving around and pushing around, and that just adds to that linebacker room, which I already think is the best one in the country.
"So you got Jaishawn, who’s moving around. You got Ernest. You got Jimmy Rolder. You got Cole Sullivan. You got Chase Taylor. And now you got Nate Owusu. So you got a group of guys that can play and move around and put in different positions, and I’ll let the wizard up there, Wink, just figure out where to put the puzzle pieces every week. So it’s fun to watch."
Could a young WR get more play time?
It's no secret that the Michigan WR corps has struggled. The Wolverines have had 11 drops as a team this year, and both Semaj Morgan and Channing Goodwin are at the top of the Big Ten with four drops each. Could Andrew Marsh or Jamar Browder secure more playing time? Coach Moore said there is always competition and it will take players to show out during practice.
"I mean, there’s always competition. So we’re going to continue the competition through the week and see who the starters are by the end of the week," said Moore.
Michigan will host Wisconsin on Saturday at Noon ET on Fox.