Michigan opens as double-digit favorite over Wisconsin after bye week
Both Michigan and Wisconsin are coming off of their bye weeks. The Wolverines entered Week 5 in hopes of getting healthier and getting their offense rolling, while the Badgers need some sort of consistency. Michigan's last game was a win over Nebraska in Lincoln, while Wisconsin has lost two in a row against Alabama and Maryland.
With the Badgers coming to Ann Arbor this Saturday, the Wolverines opened up as a hefty favorite in the game. According to FanDuel, Michigan is a 16.5-point favorite against the Badgers.
Michigan holds the upper hand
Michigan has fallen once this season, in Week 2 at Oklahoma. But the Wolverines appear to be getting better each week. Michigan crushed Central Michigan in Week 3, and then beat the Huskers by three to give Nebraska its first loss. The Michigan defense has improved a ton week-to-week. Wink Martindale moved LB Jaishawn Barham to edge and between Barham and Derrick Moore -- Michigan has an elite duo on the edge.
Bryce Underwood has shown that the spotlight isn't too bright for him. But the five-star phenom has to learn to put some touch on the ball in the short-to-intermediate throws -- help out his playmakers. Michigan does have a drop issue. 11 drops on the season and both Semaj Morgan and Channing Goodwin have four a piece.
While Michigan is working through a few things, the Badgers have a lot to work on. Wisconsin won its first two games, but the Badgers have been terrible in their last two games against Alabama and Maryland. Starter Billy Edwards Jr. has been hurt and backup Danny O'Neil has been running the offense. The Badgers' defense hasn't been up to the task, and that will need to improve when facing the Michigan offense.
The history between the two teams
Wisconsin has had the upper hand in the last 10 meetings. The Badgers are 6-4 between 2007-2021. The last meeting came in 2021, where Michigan went into Madison and left with a big 38-17 win. The Wolverines would go on to win the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff in that season.
But when it comes to the all-time series, Michigan dominates. The Wolverines hold a 49-15-1 lead over Wisconsin since the two teams began playing one another. Michigan is 29-7 when hosting the Badgers in The Big House.
The game will take place at Noon ET on Fox.
