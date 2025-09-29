What's next for Michigan football after losing four-star prospect to Ole Miss
Four-star defensive back Dorian Barney was named a flip-watch candidate a few different times, but most people assumed he would go to Georgia Tech. Michigan landed Barney back on July 5 over the Yellow Jackets and others. But on Sunday night, it wasn't Georgia Tech that Barney flipped to -- it was Ole Miss.
After a major win over LSU on Saturday, Barney must've seen enough to flip his commitment to the Rebels.
Barney hails from Carrollton (GA) and Lane Kiffin's program really intrigued the big-time prospect. According to the Composite, the 6-foot-1 CB is ranked as the No. 228 player in the 2026 cycle.
Now that Barney isn't in the class any longer, Michigan is down to 21 commitments. Prior to Barney de-committing from the Wolverines, Michigan had the No. 10 class in the country. But with Barney's departure, Michigan could see that number dwindle a little.
What's next?
Michigan now has just two defensive backs committed in the class. The Wolverines have four-star Andre Clarke Jr. and four-star Jordan Deck. But the Wolverines surely aren't done looking for secondary help.
Recently, Michigan offered Baylor commit Jamarion Vincent, a high four-star prospect. The Wolverines already had success flipping Deck from the Bears, so it's possible Michigan makes a run at Vincent.
Georgia Tech commit Traeviss Stevenson is another player the Wolverines like. Michigan might not be able to land the Georgia native, but the Wolverines could make him more of a priority than he was prior to Barney leaving the class.
But the big one is Notre Dame commit Khary Adams. He picked the Irish back on June 20, and Michigan was a prime contender during his recruitment. The 6-foot-2 CB is a five-star prospect and the Wolverines aren't going to go away quietly. This could be a recruitment that Michigan fans want to watch with Barney leaving the class.