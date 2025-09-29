Michigan vs. USC kickoff time and channel revealed for Week 7
Michigan will hit the field this week after sitting idle last weekend. Following the Wolverines' first of two bye weeks, Michigan will host Wisconsin for its second Big Ten game of the season. The maize and blue are big favorites against the Badgers, and while that game will have Michigan's full attention, fans won't forget that the Wolverines have another big game next weekend.
In Week 7 action, Michigan will travel across the United States to play against USC in Los Angeles. On Monday, Michigan fans can now plan their day around the big game, because it was announced the Wolverines will take on the Trojans at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
History between the two programs
In 2024, Michigan beat USC, 27-24, and that was the first game between the two teams since the Trojans moved to the Big Ten Conference. Last year was a classic between Michigan and USC. QB Alex Orji drew the start for the Wolverines, but Michigan did next to nothing through the air. Orji threw for 32 yards in the game, but it was the Wolverines' rushing attack that did the damage. Michigan ran for 308 yards as a team, and RB Kalel Mullings scored the game-winning touchdown while rushing for 160 yards against the Trojans.
Normally, the two programs would meet in the Rose Bowl, but now USC and Michigan will likely see a lot of each other playing in the same conference. The Trojans have controlled the series in recent years. USC is 6-5 against Michigan, and since 1988, USC is 3-2 against the maize and blue.
USC and Michigan could be evenly matched
Both Michigan and USC have one loss each. The Trojans, who have Week 6 off, just lost a heartbreaker to Illinois this past weekend. But USC has looked quite impressive for the most part. QB Jayden Maiava has been elite with Lincoln Riley, throwing for 1,587 yards, 11 TDs, and one INT. The Trojans' offense has looked really good, but the Illini might have cracked the USC defensive armour this past weekend.
Illinois gashed USC on the ground and that is music to Michigan's ears. The Wolverines must take care of business this weekend against Wisconsin, and if they do, Michigan will likely plan on unleashing the rushing attack once again.