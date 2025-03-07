Coveted NFL Draft prospect Will Johnson expected to miss Michigan's Pro Day
After missing most of the 2024 season with a shoulder and foot injury, former Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is now expected to miss Michigan's Pro Day on March 21 due to a hamstring injury. The injury isn't considered to be serious, but it's clear that Johnson has no intention on taking any risks ahead of the draft. Johnson also didn't participate in any drills during the 2025 NFL Combine.
Even with the injury issues, Johnson is still projected as a first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, he's viewed by many as the top cornerback in this year's draft class, even over Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Although Johnson will miss Michigan's Pro Day at the end of the month, he is expected to be fully healthy in April and plans to hold a private workout with NFL teams on April 14th, per ESPN.
Appearing in just six games for the Wolverines in 2024, Johnson finished the year with 14 tackles and two interceptions (both returned for a touchdown). For his career, Johnson accounted for 57 tackles, 10 passes defended, and 9 interceptions (3 returned for a touchdown).
