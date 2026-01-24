Joel Klatt Ranks Michigan Football Inside Top 10 in Too Early 2026 Rankings

It was a 9-4 season for Michigan in 2025 and the Wolverines missed the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. But after a staff overhaul and Kyle Whittigham running the show, Michigan has already begun to receive major praise heading into the 2026 season.

RELATED: Takeaways From Michigan's Dominant Second Half to Down Rival Ohio State

Recently, Fox commentator Joel Klatt released his way-too-early top 10 for next season and Klatt placed the Wolverines at No. 9 in his rankings.

“Michigan's had a really good off-season, guys, even after the wild exit for Sherrone Moore," Klatt said. "I understand that it's been wild, but you talk about solidifying what went on or what's going on in Ann Arbor since that point. The Maize and Blue have only come out better, I think, since that point where Sherrone Moore exited the program. Kyle Whittingham is one of the better coaches in America, and now he comes into Michigan.

"So, like that in and of itself, you talk about a foundational coach that is built on toughness, winning, defense, running the football. That's exactly what Michigan wants, needs, and is their identity. That's their blueprint. So they got a guy that's immediately in their blueprint.

Klatt impressed with Whittingham's staff and the ability to retain players

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Klatt cited a couple of reasons that he placed Michigan as high as he did. He is impressed with how well he filled out his staff, bringing in Jason Beck and Jay Hill to lead the offense and defense, respectively. Whittingham also brought in Koy Detmer Jr. to coach Bryce Underwood and the Michigan QBs — something the Wolverines didn't have a year ago.

Then there is the roster retention and what Michigan did in the portal. Bringing back the likes of Underwood, Jordan Marshall, Andrew Marsh, and a bevy of offensive linemen helps. And adding some key transfers will only make Michigan stronger in 2026.

"I think he put together a really good staff," Klatt said. "Jason Beck is going to be the offensive coordinator. He did a tremendous job at Utah. Jay Hill comes in from BYU but has a long history with Whittingham. Jim Harding, the offensive line coach at Utah has done one of the great jobs in college football with the offensive line at Utah for a number of years. He's going to come over and coach the offensive line at Michigan.

“And then Michigan did a really good job of retaining some of their players that flirted with and even entered the transfer portal and bringing them back out. You know, Zeke Berry is one of those guys.

I think Jason Beck's system looks like a great match for this Michigan team and what Bryce Underwood could be at quarterback. Now, clearly, he's going to need to take a step forward. There's no doubt.

"But they're also bringing in a quarterback-specific coach for him in Koy Detmer Jr., who came from Utah. I think that's going to be big for Bryce Underwood. He also has Andrew Marsh on the outside.

That's huge for them. Jordan Marshall comes back at running back. That's big for them.

They also got a couple of great running backs that are coming in as commits. [A true] freshman, Savion Hiter. He comes in as the number one back in the country.”

“Tatum, a back that was the number one back in the country a couple of years ago has been at Oklahoma for a couple of years is now coming into Michigan. So they should be able to run the football. I think Andrew Marsh is an incredible player. And if Jaime Ffrench can do anything on the other side, former top 50 recruit comes in as a transfer from Texas, then that offense should be pretty good.

"Jay Hill as defensive coordinator, I like that. Jay Hill is a really good coach.

They bring in John Henry Daly from Utah. He's a terrific player, Smith Snowden, one of the best nickels that we've got in college football."

The schedule could be a challenge

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Michigan should be better coached in 2026, along with being talented, the key is going to be the Wolverines' schedule. Michigan has a much more difficult schedule in 2026 compared to what it had in 2025. The Wolverines will have to face both Indiana and Oregon — two teams they missed last season — along with playing Oklahoma, Penn State Iowa, and Ohio State, among others.

“Then it comes down to the schedule," said Klatt. "Home games against OU, Indiana, Penn State and Iowa. Road games against Oregon and Ohio State. Not an easy schedule for this Michigan team.

This Wolverine team is gonna have to take care of their home field and then try to knock off either Oregon or Ohio State on the road. It's going to be difficult, there's no doubt, but I think Michigan is going to be a really good team.”