Will Warde Manuel be a part of Michigan football's head coaching search?

Following the firing of Sherrone Moore, there was speculation surrounding athletic director Warde Manuel and if he would be the one who would help hire the Wolverines' next head coach. Despite the rumors and speculation, according to Yahoo's Ross Dellenger, Michigan board members and university officials had a call to discuss the situation related to Moore. And Manuel remains the AD as Michigan searches for its next head coach.

Michigan fired Sherrone Moore on Wednesday night following an investigation. There was evidence that Moore had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer and was fired effective immediately. Following news of Moore's firing, he was detained by police for an alleged assault.

Moore is expected to appear in court on Friday for arraignment on Friday, according to the Pittsfield Township police.

The Wolverines are already challenged with the current timeline. Michigan still has an interim president after Santa Ono left the University and the Wolverines promoted Biff Poggi has the interim head coach. Having an interim AD on top of those would add another mess in Michigan's coaching search.

With the new transfer portal rule, players who are on Michigan's current roster cannot enter the portal until five days after the Wolverines have hired their next head coach -- unless the move comes after the Jan. 2 date when the portal opens for everyone. While Michigan has some time with its current roster, the Wolverines' 2026 signees are a different story. Four-star TE Matt Ludwig had already asked for his Letter on Intent to be released.

The Wolverines have to make the right hire. Someone who is not only a good football coach and a fierce recruiter, but someone who won't engage with off-field issues. Michigan has suffered too many scandals in recent years, and it only continues to paint a black mark on the program -- one area people are looking at Manuel.

