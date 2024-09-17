Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore's message to Davis Warren amidst QB change
Redshirt junior Davis Warren earned the right to be named Michigan's 2024 starting quarterback with how he performed in the final two weeks of the Wolverines fall camp, but three games into the season a change needed to happen.
Head coach Sherrone Moore announced Monday that No. 18 Michigan will start redshirt sophomore Alex Orji in this upcoming Saturday's game against No. 11 USC. Moore told reporters that Warren, who threw for just two touchdowns against six interception in the Wolverines' first three games, is disappointed but continues to be a good teammate in U-M's quarterback room.
"Yeah, I mean, it's a tough situation," Moore said. "You know, the big thing we talk about is taking care of the football and [avoiding] putting it in harms away."
Moore is also proud of the way Warren responded to being bench in this past weekend's game against Arkansas State, in which the quarterback threw three of his interceptions. Orji led Michigan on a nine-play drive, capped with a touchdown pass to tight end Hogan Hansen, upon replacing Warren.
"He's a great team player," Moore said of Warren. "To watch him on the field, you know, after that and celebrating Alex's touchdown and go up there and give him a hug. Not much that I needed to tell him to hype him up or support him. You know, we'll continue to support him. He's one of the players on our team. You know, regardless of things that happen, ups [and downs] and flows of the game, adversity — we're always going to support our players. But, at the end of the day, we've got to go with the guys who help us win at that time. So, for us, Davis, he's been awesome. He's been great. Obviously, [feeling] down, not happy about his performance by any means, but definitely still uplifting him in any way."
Asked, in hindsight, whether he believes naming Warren Michigan's starter to begin the year was the correct decision, Moore was affirming.
"Yes," he said.
How did Orji respond to not earning the starting job in fall camp?
"I mean, both those guys, we've said it before, both those guys are great team guys, and he was the first one to pat Davis on the back and give him a hug and tell him congratulations and be there," Moore said. "His attitude never changed. His attitude never wavered. But, obviously, he was disappointed. He's a competitor, he's a kid, he wants to be the starting guy. But the way he led, the way he acted, the way he presented himself was no different than it is now."
Moore told reporters that Michigan does not plan to "go back and forth" with who will start at quarterback week-to-week as the season continues. After evaluating the play of both Warren and Orji thus far, the Wolverines' coaching staff is confident in this latest decision.
"I mean, it's part of the game," Moore said of making tough calls on who to start. "You've got to make switches at other positions. You've got to make switches when guys get hurt. You've got to always be ready for it. So, there's always a next man up mentality. We've had to do that in this program, and we're going to continue to do it. So, the whole team will gather around whoever's the quarterback and go win as a team. That's the goal."
Michigan has yet to play the quarterback on the roster who brought the most experience into the 2024 season — former Indiana transfer Jack Tuttle. The graduate senior was J.J. McCarthy's backup a season ago, but missed time during the 2023 campaign after suffering an injury. Tuttle was limited during Michigan's spring practice, and continues to work his way back to full health. After being listed 'Out' for Michigan's season-opener against Fresno State, Tuttle has dressed and was upgraded to 'Questionable' ahead of games against Texas and Arkansas State.
"Yeah, I mean, I think we'll see some more this week about how the healing process is going," Moore said when asked if there was a chance Tuttle would play this week. "So as we get through there, we'll just go with the doctor's opinions on that one."
As for 2024 four-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, Moore said he's had no conversations with the true freshman about redshirting this season, preferring to keep his options open going forward.
