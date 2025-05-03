Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson looks explosive in latest video
If not for an horrific injury during the 2024 season, Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson was on pace to have a record-setting year for the Lions. Through the first five games of the season, the former Wolverine had bullied his way to an impressive 7.5 sacks and looked like he was well on his way to becoming the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.
But in the Lions' Week 6 matchup against Dallas, Hutchinson would suffer a broken leg that would bring his season to an end.
It's been roughly six months since that gruesome injury to his left leg, and it now looks like Hutchinson primed to pick up where he left off last season as one of the leagues most dominant edge rushers. In a video shared to Twitter/X this week, Hutchinson looks incredibly explosive as he prepares for the 2025 campaign.
You can watch the video below:
Although there's still some concern among Lions fans about Hutchinson's leg and whether or not it can hold up for an entire season, videos like this prove he's taking his rehab seriously. During his time at Michigan, Hutchinson suffered a fractured leg that caused him to miss the remainder of the 2020 season. Three months after his surgery he was back running, and in 2021 he became Michigan's all-time single-season sack leader.
If he has a similar comeback story in Detroit to what he produced at Michigan, the Lions will undoubtedly be right back in the Super Bowl hunt.
