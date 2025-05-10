Michigan football makes final 4 for elite 5-star recruit
On Friday, five-star edge prospect Carter Meadows announced he trimmed his list down to four schools. The Washington (DC) Gonzaga prospect will choose between Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound edge rusher is considered the 70th-ranked player in the 2026 class and the No. 7 edge, according to the Composite. Meadows currently only has one official visit in the books right now, and that's to Ann Arbor which is set for June 20.
There aren't any predictions that indicate where Meadows may go, but looking at On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolverines are leading his recruitment, and Michigan has a 40% chance of landing Meadows. Penn State is next in line with a 21.3% chance.
Michigan has had success recruiting out of Gonzaga HS recently. The Wolverines landed offensive lineman Evan Link in the 2023 class, and most recently landed safety Kainoa Winston this past cycle. Michigan currently has five commitments in the 2026 cycle, with four-star QB Brady Smigiel recently pledging to the Wolverines.
