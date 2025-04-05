Detroit Lions' star Aidan Hutchinson looks explosive (VIDEO)
They say the comeback is always greater than the setback, and it looks like Detroit Lions' star Aidan Hutchinson is about to prove that. In his latest post on Instagram, the elite defender is seen doing sprints down the Lions practice field. He appears to be moving full speed and also moving laterally during his sprint, highlighting the strength in his injured leg.
Hutchinson's former college coach, Jim Harbaugh spoke about his former star edge rusher a few weeks ago. Harbaugh proclaimed that he had no doubt Hutchinson would come back better than he was prior to his season ending injury.
To think that Hutchinson could come back and be an even better version of what he was prior to the injury is incredible. He was borderline unstoppable before that fateful leg break and looks like he is hungry to prove that the injury will not slow him down.
A fully healthy and vengeful Hutchinson has to be considered one of the most dominant and disruptive defensive players in the National Football League. He will be a front runner, and most likely heavily favored, to take home the Defensive Player of the Year trophy and could also contend for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.
