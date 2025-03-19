EA Sports College Football '26 comes with significant pay bump for participating athletes
When EA Sports College Football revived their franchise in 2024, they agreed to pay players that opted into the game $600 and a deluxe edition of the game. That game became the top selling video game of the year, selling over 2.2 million copies. It also became the best-selling sports game of all-time, surpassing NBA 2K21 in overall sales.
The success of EA's College Football was fueled by NIL deals with thousands of athletes across the country. The cover shoots also included Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Colorado DB/WR (and now Heisman winner) Travis Hunter, and Michigan RB Donovan Edwards. Those three were critical in pushing the game via their own social media channels, as well as participating various events celebrating and promoting the game.
Based on the success of the 2025 game, EA Sports has increased the payout for 2026 participants. The pay jumps from $600 to $1500 and a copy of the deluxe edition of the game. While this seems paltry in comparison to the revenue the game will surely bring in, a lot of players love the simple fact that they get to see themselves on the game. Targeting the egos of 17–22-year-old kids is a solid strategy; the money is just a cherry on top.
The 2026 cover has already been leaked, and it looks to include mascots, coaches and Michigan freshman QB Bryce Underwood. The anticipation for this release is already building, and EA Sports expects another banner year for their college football franchise.
