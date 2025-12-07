Opening line revealed for Michigan–Texas Citrus Bowl showdown

It was announced on Sunday that Michigan would head to the Citrus Bowl and take on SEC powerhouse, Texas. Both the Wolverines and Longhorns will enter the game with a 9-3 record, and both teams have similar teams.

Michigan and Texas have stout defenses and both starting QBs -- Bryce Underwood and Arch Manning -- are loaded with potential but both underachieved in 2025. Underwood was the No. 1 player in the 2025 class and was expected to win Freshman of the Year, and Manning was essentially given the Heisman ahead of the season.

There were ups and downs in the season for both programs, but the end result showed neither team was good enough to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. While there will likely be opt-outs ahead of the December 31 game, after it was announced that Michigan would play Texas, the sportsbooks came out with an opening line.

As of now, Texas is favored to beat Michigan.

When it was announced that Michigan would take on Texas in the Citrus Bowl, DraftKings came out with an opening line that favors the Longhorns. Texas, as of now, is a 4.5-point favorite over the Wolverines.

The game's over/under is currently set at 46.5-points for the game. Neither

Michigan vs. Texas history

Michigan hasn't fared well against Texas. The two teams have played just two times ever, but the Wolverines have yet to beat the Longhorns.

The Wolverines and Longhorns first met in 2004, in the Rose Bowl. Vince Young and Texas won in an instant classic game, 38-37. Young ran for 192 yards in the game and the UM defense didn't have many answers for the Heisman-winning QB.

Fast forward to 2024, Texas came to Michigan for a highly anticipated game. But it wasn't. The Longhorns would dominate in the game and leave Ann Arbor with a 31-12 win over Michigan. The Wolverines had zero passing threat last season and Quinn Ewers and Co. had their way against Michigan's secondary.

