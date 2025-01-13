Elite Michigan running back commit discusses future goals
Four-star 2025 running back commit Jasper Parker has some lofty goals set for himself once he hits The Big House turf. The 6-foot, 211-pound Parker has the look of a prototypical Michigan back that can bully you with his power or leave you in the dust with his speed. Parker spoke with Michigan Insider Brice Marich regarding his decision to commit to Michigan and his goals once he arrives. His decision to join the maize and blue had alot to do with the culture and the utilization of running backs in the offensive scheme. Michigan has long been known as a run heavy team and values talented running backs immensely.
"I'm just looking to help the team in anyway I can and do what I can."- Jasper Parker
Parker is currently the lone Michigan commit representing at the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii. The elite back looks to show off his skills against other four and five-star talent during 1-v-1 and skills training portion of the bowl experience. The weeklong training culminates in the bowl game on Friday, Jan. 17 at 4:00 pm HT.
Here's a closer look at some of Parkers notable high school career accomplishments, via MGoBlue.com:
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of four stars; the No. 299 overall player nationally, the No. 21 running back and the No. 11 player in the state of Louisiana
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 63 running back and the No. 30 player in the state of Louisiana
• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 42 running back and the No. 23 player in the state of Louisiana
• Rivals.com four-star prospect, the No. 203 overall player, the No. 11 running back in the nation and the No. 7 player in Louisiana
• On3.com four-star consensus prospect, the No. 356 player nationally, the No. 26 running back in the nation and the No. 13 player in Louisiana
• On3.com four-star prospect, the No. 163 overall player, the No. 8 running back in the nation and the No. 5 player in Louisiana
• Prepstar ranking of four stars, the No. 298 player in the country
• Two-time All-District honoree (2023-24)
• 2024 Class 4A District 9 Offensive MVP; first-team honoree
• Gatorade Player of the Year Candidate in Louisiana
• Clarion Herald Elite Team (2023)
• Fox 8, FNF Best Chevrolet Player of the Week (2024)
