Fast-rising 2025 RB Jasper Parker a big recruiting win for Michigan
Michigan football has established something of a recruiting pipeline in the state of Louisiana during the 2025 recruiting cycle, with three of the Wolverines' 16 verbal commitments coming from "the Bayou State".
The first Lousiana native to pledge to U-M was four-star Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw running back Jasper Parker, who was rated as a three-star prospect when he joined the Wolverines' class. He has since gained a fourth star in the 247Sports Composite due to a big jump on On3's rankings.
Currently, Parker is considered the No. 301 overall prospect, No. 22 running back and No. 9 player from Louisiana in the 2025 class, per the Composite. The 6-foot, 189-pound tailback chose Michigan on his official visit to Ann Arbor on June 14. This came after Parker also took official visits to Georgia Tech and Oklahoma State, and he also boasted offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
Following Parker's commitment, Michigan also added his high school teammate, four-star wide receiver Jacob Washington. The Wolverines completed the Louisiana trio with a verbal pledge from three-star Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Phillip Wright this past weekend. Parker was also the first recruiting win for new U-M running backs coach Tony Alford, who joined the Wolverines' coaching staff this offseason after nine seasons with Ohio State. Parker was later joined by four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy tailback Donovan Johnson.
Highlights:
Michigan's 2025 recruiting class current ranks No. 10 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten, trailing only Ohio State and Oregon. The Wolverines' average player rating of 91.66 is the eighth-best mark in the nation.
Michigan Football Verbal Commits, Class of 2025
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall; Fenwick High School; Oak Park, Ill.; No 46 nationally, No. 6 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Illinois
- Four-star CB Ivan Taylor; West Orange High School; Winter Garden, Fla.; No. 54 nationally, No. 6 cornerback; No. 9 in state of Florida
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston; Gonzaga College High School; Washington, D.C.; No. 91 nationally, No. 10 Safety, No. 1 in Washington D.C.
- Four-star TE Andrew Olesh; Southern Lehigh High School; Center Valley, Pa.; No. 120 nationally, No. 5 Tight End; No. 3 in state of Pennsylvania
- Four-star QB Carter Smith; Bishop Verot High School; Fort Myers, Fla.; No. 160 nationally, No. 13 Quarterback, No. 23 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jaylen Williams; Palatine High School; Palatine, Ill.; No. 223 nationally, No. 26 Defensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Illinois
- Four-star OT Avery Gach; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.; No. 251 nationally, No. 13 Offensive Tackle, No. 2 in state of Michigan
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 261 nationally, No. 35 Wide Receiver, No. 8 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly; Alpharetta High School; Alpharetta, Ga.; No. 300 nationally, No. 24 Edge Rusher, No. 39 in state of Georgia
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 302 nationally, No. 22 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 319 nationally, No. 24 Running Back, No. 42 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Bobby Kanka; Howell High School; Howell, Mich.; No. 390 nationally, No. 41 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
- Four-star TE Eli Owens; Alcoa High School; Alcoa, Tenn.; No. 415 nationally, No. 21 Tight End, No. 15 in state of Tennessee
- Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 448 nationally, No. 27 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 59 in state of Florida
- Three-star WR Phillip Wright; Destrehan High School; Destrehan, La.; No. 540 nationally, No. 33 Wide Receiver, No. 21 in state of Louisiana
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.; No. 600 nationally, No. 62 Linebacker, No. 66 in state of Georgia
