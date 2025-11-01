Michigan football players who should see more snaps vs. Purdue as injuries mount
Michigan is back in action for a 7 p.m. ET kick against Purdue and the Wolverines might be a little banged up entering Week 10. The availability report will confirm all expectations, but RB Justice Haynes, LB Cole Sullivan, and possibly Jimmy Rolder will all miss the game against the Boilermakers -- along with others.
With some key injuries, we expect to see some players who haven't seen too many snaps this season. Here are four players fans should expect to see against Purdue.
LB Troy Bowles
With Cole Sullivan out and Jimmy Rolder trending that way, Troy Bowles will likely step into the starting lineup alongside Ernest Hausmann on Saturday night. The Georgia transfer has played in seven games for the Wolverines' defense this season, playing in 94 snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Bowles is a top-15 tackler on the team, with a 72.2 tackling grade.
In 2025, Bowles has racked up 11 tackles, two TFLs, and one sack for Michigan. The Wolverines were excited when they landed him in the transfer portal this past cycle, and now the coaches will get to see what Bowles is all about in a starting role.
LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
Former four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng was one of the top commits Michigan signed last cycle. Injuries have hampered the top-end recruit, but he should see snaps on Saturday night for the Wolverines in relief. Michigan likes to rotate its linebackers, and unless the Wolverines move Jaishawn Barham back to linebacker, which we don't see happening, Owusu-Boateng might be next in line.
Both Chase Taylor and Jaydon Hood could see some run as well, but Michigan needs to get its star freshman on the field sooner rather than later, and Purdue would be a good starting point. He has yet to see a snap this season, but we fully expect that to change against the Boilermakers.
WR Jamar Browder
This one is more of a gut feeling. Outside of Donaven McCulley and Andrew Marsh, the Wolverines have had a hard time getting consistent production in the No. 3 role. Semaj Morgan is currently there, and while he can make some nice plays, drops remain an issue.
A few weeks ago, the coaching staff -- including Sherrone Moore -- was talking about Jamar Browder and how he has been impressing. Browder has seen 23 offensive snaps this year in five games. His redshirt is burnt, and at some point, we expect to see the tall playmaker on the field. Purdue has one of the worst passing defenses in the country and this would be a good game to get Browder some snaps.
RB Jasper Parker
Justice Haynes likely won't play against Purdue after sustaining a late injury, so it will be Jordan Marshall as the lead back on Saturday night. While Marshall will see plenty of action, look for true freshman Jasper Parker to get some meaningful carries.
Both Parker and Bryson Kuzdzal are competing for the No. 3 job, but Parker has the tools to become a good running back at the college level. He has seen 26 offensive snaps this season, and he's had 15 carries for 65 yards and a score for Michigan.
If the game gets out of hand, Parker could dominate the snaps later on, but we expect to see Parker early in relief for Marshall.