Michigan gains commitment from former 2026 Utah commit, top-45 prospect

After losing four-star CB Andre Clarke, who requested to be released from his LOI following Sherrone Moore's firing, Michigan wanted to add another defensive back to the class. And then on the flip side, Michigan lost four-star WR Brady Marchese, who also left Ann Arbor with the staff change.

On Friday night, the Wolverines landed a two-in-one athlete who could play on either side of the football and fill a void. Michigan landed a commitment from four-star athlete Salesi Moa, who pledged to the Wolverines during the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.

The 6-foot-1 athlete is from Ogden, Utah, and while some project Moa to play defensive back, the Wolverines are potentially looking to play him at wide receiver. He is ranked as the No. 45 player in the 2026 cycle, per the Composite.

Michigan has made a point to add some playmakers for QB Bryce Underwood this season. The Wolverines already signed Texas WR Jaime Ffrench and Utah's JJ Buchanan. Adding Moa to the freshman class with Travis Johnson and Jaylen Pile will give the Wolverines even more options this season.

Moa's scouting report

Moa, a 2026 prospect, committed to Utah Dec. 3 and enrolled in the program, but with Kyle Whittingham and other assistants leaving, it appears Moa will be following. Moa is a relation of Michigan's edge rusher coach Lewis Powell.

The Odgen (UT) prospect was already considering Michigan, as he took a visit for The Game against Ohio State. But the home state Utah Utes won the initial battle. But Michigan won in the end getting the top prospect to play in Ann Arbor for the 2026 season.

Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Moa:

-Productive two-way athlete with slick athleticism that could play on either side of the ball in college, but might make the most sense at wide receiver.



-Frequently finds ways to slip behind defenders and race into the deeper third as he’s a technically advanced route runner that can mix gears and create separation.



-Shifty and elusive after the catch with his agility and vision, but probably lacks a true breakaway gear at this stage.



-Constantly plays with a chip on his shoulder and doesn’t lack physicality as he hits people on defense and tries to move people as a perimeter blocker on offense.



-Might be trending towards being a pass catcher on Saturdays, but displays favorable football IQ at safety as he constantly puts himself in position to make plays.



-Should be viewed as a talented competitor with a good overall feel for the game that was playing his best football as a senior.



-Might not profile as a true WR1, but can emerge as a trusted option at the Power Four level with his skill set.