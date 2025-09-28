Zach Bryan sets record with largest ticketed concert at Michigan Stadium
With Michigan having a bye week this past weekend, the Big House welcomed Grammy-winning artist Zach Bryan, who held a concert. Playing inside Michigan Stadium, it comes as no surprise that it became the largest ticketed show in US history. The concert seated 112,408 people on Saturday. Most country fans will know Bryan's most famous song, 'Something in the Orange', which became Bryan's breakout song.
The Big House hasn't just supported country music singers. When the Michigan football team isn't playing, The Big House has hosted both soccer matches and collegiate and professional hockey games.
On Saturday, Bryan was the headliner, but he was joined by John Mayer. While Michigan Stadium was utilized a little differently this past weekend, The Big House will welcome the Wolverines back into it this coming Saturday. Michigan will host Wisconsin for a game that will air on Fox at Noon ET. Big Noon Kickoff will be in attendance.
You can read the official press release below:
Ann Arbor, MI (September 28, 2025) - Last night, multi-Platinum, GRAMMY-winning artist Zach
Bryan, made history as the first artist ever to play at Michigan Stadium, for an audience of
112,408. With special guest John Mayer and support from Ryan Bingham and The Texas
Gentlemen and Joshua Slone, the largest ticketed show in U.S. history also set a merchandise
sales record in the amount of $5 Million.
Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the U.S. and the third largest in the world. While the
stadium has previously held other sporting events including soccer matches and college and
professional hockey games, this was the first time an artist headlined a concert at “The Big
House.”