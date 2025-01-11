Elite Michigan Football signee shines in Navy All-American Bowl
Michigan hit a home run when it landed defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall during the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Oak Park (IL) Fenwick lineman committed to the Wolverines initially before de-committing and heading to Auburn. But days before Signing Day, Marshall announced he would end up back in Ann Arbor and teaming up with an elite 2025 Michigan football class.
On Saturday, during the Navy All-American Game, Marshall shined and showed why he's one of the top prospects. Marshall was around the ball a lot during the game, but as On3's Chad Simmons tweeted out a couple of Marshall's highlights from the game.
Marshall, No. 9 in white, almost gets to the quarterback in the first video. Showing his strength and quickness off of the snap. But just one play later, Marshall gets home and connects on a big sack.
Marshall is considered the No. 55 overall prospect in the '25 class. He is the No. 8 defensive lineman and the third-best player from Illinois, according to the Composite.
Here is 247Sports' Allen Trieu's assessment of Marshall:
Has a background that includes basketball and offense, where he sometimes splits way out wide and can be effective playing from that spot. Carries that athleticism over to defense where he is comfortable in space and pursuit. Can change directions and chase down plays. Shows motor and does not give up on plays. Shifts from outside to inside and has played up and down the line. Carries his weight very well so could continue to pack on pounds and be a combo guy in college. Does not currently have bad weight. Long-term projection is likely most likely as a five-tech but that depends on physical development. Combo of athleticism and versatility make him a high-end prospect. Has to continue developing from a technical standpoint with his hands and get stronger, but he looks like he will be a starter for high-major program and has the baseline tools to play beyond college.
