Final Michigan Football defensive PFF grades for 2024 season; advanced stats to know
Under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan finished 8-5. But Moore finished the year with an exclamation mark beating Ohio State and Alabama to finish the 2024 season. Moore's hiring of Wink Martindale proved to be a great thing with how well the Wolverines' defense played in the final four games of the year.
Michigan finished 2024 with the No. 19 scoring defense and the No. 5 rushing defense.
With the 2024 season behind us, we are going to go back and look at how the offense graded out using Pro Football Focus and we look at some advanced stats.
Top 10 defensive players with a minimum of 100 snaps
1. Edge Josaiah Stewart - 91.2 grade (440 snaps)
2. DT Mason Graham - 90.9 grade (548 snaps)
3. Jimmy Rolder - 83.3 grade (200 snaps)
4. DT Rayshaun Benny - 83.0 grade (327 snaps)
5. DT Kenneth Grant - 82.7 grade (547 snaps)
6. CB Will Johnson - 77.7 grade (279 snaps)
7. Edge Derrick Moore - 77.1 grade (480 snaps)
8. CB Jyaire Hill - 76.9 grade (598 snaps)
9. CB Aamir Hall - 76.0 grade (511 snaps)
10. Edge TJ Guy - 74.8 grade (419 snaps)
Bottom 10 offensive players with a minimum of 100 snaps
1. CB Zeke Berry - 58.6 grade (629 snaps)
2. DT Trey Pierce - 61.9 grade (153 snaps)
3. S Makari Paige - 64.1 grade (630 snaps)
4. DT Ike Iwunnah - 64.8 grade (165 snaps)
5. S Brandyn Hillman - 66.9 grade (234 snaps)
6. LB Jaishawn Barham - 67.2 grade (626 snaps)
7. LB Ernest Hausmann - 67.8 grade (712 snaps)
8. S Wesley Walker - 68.9 grade (340 snaps)
9. Edge Cameron Brandt - 70.3 grade (300 snaps)
10. S Quinten Johnson - 71.5 grade (669 snaps)
Advanced stats to know
DT Mason Graham and LB Ernest Hausmann led Michigan with 25 run-stop plays
Edge Derrick Moore led Michigan with 26 QB hurries and had a 21.8% win rate.
CB Zeke Berry was targeted a team-high 65 times and allowed the second most catches (39).
LB Ernest Hausmann had a team-worst 88.9% catch rate for the opposing wide receiver.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
NFL Draft expert speculates on J.J. McCarthy's future with the Minnesota Vikings
Michigan and one other school are 'setting the pace' for nation's top DL prospect
Final Michigan Football offensive PFF grades for 2024 season; advanced stats to know
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7