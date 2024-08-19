EPISODE 27: Is Michigan the most overrated team in the AP Top 25?
We are less than two weeks away from kicking off the 2024 college football season in the Big House. Although there's plenty of talent remaining in Ann Arbor, there's also plenty of questions at key positions. Will Donovan Edwards take a big step forward in the absence of Blake Corum? Can Michigan find an answer at quarterback with JJ McCarthy now in the NFL? Can the defense continue to perform at an elite level?
Beyond the questions with the roster itself, the Wolverines will also have to navigate a difficult regular season schedule that includes matchups against Texas, USC, at Washington, Oregon and at Ohio State. The general belief is that Michigan will need to put together a 10-win regular season to qualify for the College Football Playoff, meaning the Wolverines will need to pull off some upsets in order to get there.
In Episode 27 of our podcast, we discuss the roster, the schedule, and whether or not Michigan is the most overrated team in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.
