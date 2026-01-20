Michigan Football Ranked in Final 2025 AP Top 25 Poll

The 2025 football season has concluded following Indiana beating Miami on Monday night in the national championship. The season is over and the Michigan Wolverines remained ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll — despite a horrendous ending to the season.

The Wolverines fell to both Ohio State and Texas and fired head coach Sherrone Moore. With all of that, Michigan finished 2025 ranked No. 21 in the country with a 9-4 record.

With 2025 officially in the rearview mirror, the Wolverines will concentrate on 2026 — with Michigan getting some early love — in hopes of getting back into the College Football Playoff. The maize and blue made the playoff from 2021-2023, but missed out the past two seasons.

Top coaches on Kyle Whittingham's staff for 2026

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be Kyle Whittingham running the show, and he has a star-studded cast of coaches with him. Jason Beck will take control of the offense and he had an elite one in Utah this past season. The Utes were one of the most explosive offenses in the country, utilizing both the pass and the run. Dual-threat QB Devon Dampier was great, and Michigan fans are excited to see what Beck can do with Bryce Underwood.

Defensively, it's BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill who will run the Wolverines' defense. Hill has a long-standing relationship with Whittingham, coaching together at Utah. Hill has experience as both a head coach and a defensive coordinator, and will bring a bevy of experience to Ann Arbor.

Whittingham retained three coaches from Sherrone Moore's staff: Tony Alford, Kerry Coombs, and Lou Esposito. He brought over a lot of his guys from Utah, most notably O-line coach Jim Harding. The Wolverines should have one of the top offensive line units in the country after retaining several of their younger linemen for next season.

Final AP top 25 poll

1. Indiana

2. Miami

3. Ole Miss

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Georgia

7. Texas Tech

8. Texas A&M

9. Alabama

10. Notre Dame

11. BYU

12. Texas

13. Oklahoma

14. Utah

15. Vanderbilt

16. Virginia

17. Iowa

18. Tulane

19. James Madison

20. USC

21. Michigan

22. Houston

23. Navy

24. North Texas

25. TCU