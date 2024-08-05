Paul Finebaum vehemently defends Michigan football: 'Nobody respects the NCAA'
Michigan was hit on Sunday afternoon with a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Murphy sharing information about the NOA draft that will be sent to the Wolverines involving the Connor Stalions' sign-stealing scheme. In the report, it detailed Sherrone Moore deleted a threat of 52 text messages with Stalions once the news broke surrounding Stalions last October. Also, the report, stated Moore could be facing suspension and a show clause because of it. ESPN's report also detailed several recruiting violations that the NCAA found while searching into the Stalions' case -- which didn't involve Stalions. Several coaches who aren't around anymore like Jim Harbaugh, Chris Partridge, Denard Robinson, Jesse Minter, and Steve Clinkscale are all facing NCAA violations.
While the biggest takeaway from the NOA draft was the part about Moore deleting messages with Stalions, it was also deemed a Level 2 violation -- not a Level 1. Appearing on ESPN's Get Up show with Mike Greenberg, Pete Thamel shot down the theory that Michigan might vacate wins, any player could be at risk, or any sort of postseason ban. Thamel believes Moore could be facing a short suspension, but of course, we will have to see what the NCAA says once Michigan is officially handed the NOA.
"So I think Sherrone Moore faces a short suspension if you look at the history of this stuff at the maximum," said Thame. "To go through sort of the matrix of what could happen to Michigan in this, Greeny, I don't think they're going to have any type of postseason ban. I don't think looking at history, looking at past precedent in this, there's going to be any type of retroactive -- anything to what they've already won and accomplished. Their accomplishments are safe. There's no player's eligibility at stake in this. So for Moore, who's sort of become the face of this notice because the other coaches involved have all gone to the NFL, I would think we will find out in the upcoming weeks and months depending on how long this takes to litigate -- if he does end up getting some type of suspension."
While Thamel gave Michigan fans some hope and good news, a one-time Michigan rival, Paul Finebaum now appears to be on Michigan's side -- or just against the NCAA. Finebaum doesn't believe any of this is a big deal. He brings up the point Charlie Baker, the NCAA President, said following Michigan's national title. Finebaum goes on to slam the NCAA and believes the Wolverines could win any court battle brought to the table.
“I don't think it's a big deal, and Greeny, I'm struggling to remember anything other than the fact that you had to stop your golf round yesterday because of lightning," Finebaum started. The point being here, this is all a continuation of a long, drawn-out story that in many people’s eyes, probably other than the NCAA, is over. Let’s not forget that Charlie Baker, the president of the NCAA — and this may sound out of context, because it probably is — but after Michigan won the national championship, he said they won fair and square. I remember that, and I think a lot of lawyers are going to remember that too, if this case goes very far and puts Michigan in the crosshairs. I think the reporting on this by Pete is fantastic, and I’m not trying to minimize it, but the point is that in the big picture of college athletics, nobody respects the NCAA. Nobody really cares about the NCAA. And there are a team of lawyers ready to drag this out and to threaten the NCAA if they dare do anything to Michigan other than a slap on the wrist.”
We will continue to update with any changes following the Stalions' case.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Latest ESPN report surrounding Michigan football leaves more questions than answers
REPORT: NCAA has evidence Connor Stalions was on sideline for CMU, Michigan State game
Joel Klatt has Michigan inside top 10 of preseason rankings, ahead of perennial power